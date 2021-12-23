Love smoked meats? Get ready for the ultimate live-fire dining experience…

Pass through Souk Madinat Jumeriah sometime soon and it’s likely you’ll get a familiar whiff of burning embers. No it’s not a rogue tourist with a DIY BBQ, but Hattem Mattar and his new live-fire pop up.

The popular pitmaster has won hearts with his pull-apart brisket and oh-so-juicy steaks over the last year or so, which has lead him to launch his own licensed venue in the heart of the city.

The Farm House is a laid back rooftop spot, with a huge meat smoker called Glenda taking pride of place on the terrace. Everything on the menu is cooked entirely with ‘live fire’, creating that unique smoky flavour in each dish (including the desserts).

Diners can expect the likes of cast iron scallops in a lemon & lime oil with wilted greens, smoked duck eggs served with veal bacon, white sturgeon caviar and egg yolk mousse and slow-smoked brisket mandi.

Signature dishes include bouquet de boeuf featuring USDA prime rib and smoked bone marrow with tomato jam, chimichurri, crème fraiche and brioche buns, peri peri pineapple chicken served with southern style rice and a reverse-seared tomahawk in a sweet heat glaze and coloured potato chips.

Setting the vibe is a resident DJ, who will provide daily beats while you tuck into various meats. In-house mixologists are also on-hand to serve up a variety of exciting cocktails.

The Farm House, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday 6pm to 12am and Friday to Saturday 12pm to 12am. @farmhousedubai