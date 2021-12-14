Expect a jaw-dropping laser and fireworks show…

New Year’s Eve 2021 is just around the corner and Dubai will once again be alight with celebrations. Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated is the spectacular annual show at the world’s tallest building, and iconic Dubai structure, the Burj Khalifa.

Today, Tuesday, December 14, EMAAR officially announced the plans for its New Year’s Eve Burj Khalifa extravaganza, named the ‘Eve of Wonder’. Not only can viewers expect a jaw-dropping fireworks display to ring in 2022, but this year there will be a new mesmerising laser show too.

The biggest celebration of the year is back and bigger than ever! Are you ready to celebrate an eve filled with wonder? Visit https://t.co/P5vQ4u99nt to learn more about #EmaarNYE22! pic.twitter.com/wy7cmo6QxQ — Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) December 14, 2021

This brand new laser feature is new at The Dubai Fountains, and will coincide its show with the fireworks that erupt from the side of the Burj Khalifa, accompanied by music. The world-famous New Year’s Eve show is planned to start from 11.58pm on December 31, 2021.

Thousands are expected to descend on Downtown Dubai to see the show in person. With that in mind, Emaar has issued lots of travel advice including downloading the U by Emaar app and pre-registering your attendance. The app gives you easy instructions on how to access the best vantage points in Downtown Dubai. You must use this to attend, as you will need a QR code to access any of the areas.