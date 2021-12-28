Pit your wits against 26 fiendish challenges…

Taking inspiration from iconic TV adventure shows, The Crystal Maze and Fort Boyard, Prison Island – Beat the Bars is a new adventure experience opening at Abu Dhabi Mall, soon.

Set over a 1,000m² expanse, this is no escape room — it’s a network of 26 individual ‘cells’ featuring tasks each more fiendishly cunning than the last, and you’ll have to beat them all if you want to escape the island, with winner’s pride.

Banged up

Those willing to take up the challenge of Prison Island, should choose their team (of up to six players) wisely. The 26 unique puzzles, each set in their own ‘cells’, have been designed to test mind and muscle, logic and lunging ability. But above all you’ll need seamless teamwork if you want to make the emancipation dream work.

Capable of hosting up to 120 players simultaneously, your team of Prison breakers will come up against such flummox flexers as The Vault, Tilt, Cliffhanger, Tower and Flash Dance. Leg warmers optional.

We don’t have an exact date for the opening, but we’ve been told that it is ‘imminent’. When it opens, adult tickets will be charged at Dhs125, whilst kids (aged eight to 11) will get in for Dhs105. Before those prison gates open though, you can bag yourself some special experiences by taking a picture in front of the Prison Island wall at Abu Dhabi Mall, and tagging @prisonisland.abudhabi.

You might also like Exclusive reveal: La Carnita lands in Abu Dhabi

Talking ahead of the launch, Ayman Abdelrhman, Managing Partner of Prison Island, said: “I’m so excited to introduce the people of Abu Dhabi to Prison Island, our sensational and explosive experience at Abu Dhabi Mall. We’ve worked long and hard to come up with a whole array of inventive puzzles and cells that will enchant and thrill people of all ages.”

“Filled with twists and surprises, it’s an incredible voyage like nothing else. Participants should come prepared for the unexpected; they will never forget their time within Prison Island and I can guarantee that they will be amazed by what they can achieve when they put their minds to it. I can’t wait to introduce everyone to this fantastical destination that we have created.”

Abu Dhabi Mall, Dhs125, @prisonisland.abudhabi.

Images: Provided