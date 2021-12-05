This hidden gem is a natural wonder…

Mikoko Hut is the name of a brand new restaurant and cafe currently in a soft opening phase at the mangrove beach in Umm Al Quwain. Inspired by the no-frills lifestyle of Zanzibar, the stunning dog-friendly beach offers a natural haven from which to spend the day relaxing.

The hut features traditional African markings and engravings, decorating two huge double doors inviting guests inside. The upper level features a huge viewpoint where visitors can enjoy a full view of the mangroves from above.

Using natural materials that work with the organic landscape, guests can climb up a wooden staircase that circles around a large tree to reach the top level. Elsewhere, boho decorations have been used to create an inviting area with Instagrammable aesthetics.

Mangrove tours take place during high tide, and guests can explore the area via kayak to spot a number of plants and wildlife, such as flamingos, in the area. Other sports are also available including beach volleyball and stand-up paddle boarding.

Mangroves play an important part in the environment of the UAE and beyond, by reducing carbon dioxide in the air, which contributes to positively reducing global warming. They also host to many different species of birds and marine life.

You’ll find Mikoko at the Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain, roughly one hour’s drive from Dubai. You can follow Google Maps to the spot by clicking here.

