Sunshine and blue skies…

There’s many things that Dubai does well, but one thing it does really well is a beach club. With its sunny climes, a day spent beaching with friends is one of the best things to do in the city. If you feel like you’ve tried and tested what Dubai has to offer, fear not, as some brand new beach clubs are opening up this year, and we’re excited.

SĀN

SĀN is set to be a gorgeous new beach club slated to open soon on West Beach in front of SEVEN Palm. It’s described as a ‘culinary experience, beach destination and soul retreat’. It has a distinctly understated Mediterranean vibe and looks like an ultra chic place to hang out.

SĀN, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, slated to open in 2022…

Iris Summerhouse

Iris at Meydan Racecourse remains one of Dubai’s most popular party spots and soon, it’s set to bring some of that magic to The Palm Jumeirah. Iris Summerhouse is set to take over the spot currently held by Breeze Beach Bar & Grill on Club Vista Mare. There aren’t too many details yet, but we do know its a fabulous location, looking right out on to the beach, with its very own swimming pool too.

You might also like Salt Burger's pop-up is now open next to the Museum of the Future

@irisdubai

Images: Social/provided