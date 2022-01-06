Add these great things to do in Abu Dhabi to your plans this week…

It’s Monday, again. Now that the weekend has passed, it’s time to make plans for some fun things to do in the capital until the next weekend rolls on.

There’s plenty to do this week including indulging in some great food deals, visiting top Instagrammable spots, doing yoga and much more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi to guarantee you have a great week.

Monday, January 17

Visit the World of Illusions attraction in Abu Dhabi

For a fun and creative start to your week, head to the World of Illusion at Nation Towers Mall. What you’ll find is a collection of mind-melting 3D optical illusions, mirror rooms and light exhibits, and it’s completely free to visit. Go with phone batteries fully charged as there will be plenty of photo opportunities. You can wander into World of Illusions for free between 8am and 10pm daily until Monday, January 31, 2022.

Nation Towers Mall, Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 10pm until Jan 31, free. Tel: (02) 333 8288. @nationtowers

Tuesday, January 18

Stretch under Louvre Abu Dhabi’s stunning dome

Yoga and art collide at this yoga session under Louvre Abu Dhabi’s enchanting dome. On Tuesday, men and women can attend a yoga class at 11am and 5pm to find inner peace and calm the mind. The space is said to harness the energy the sun, sea and wind to create a unique setting where you can explore the healing power of nature and art. The 75-minute class is open to those over the age of 15. You will need to carry your own yoga mats, water bottles and towels. Spaces are limited, so make sure you book here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue 11am or 5pm class session available. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae Visit the newly opened Instagrammable Secret Garden by L’eto This newly opened venue in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island is one sweet tooth fans will adore. There are cakes; pastries ranging from macaroons, tarts, cookies, cupcakes and more; croissants, coffee and tea available to help start your day off or add a sweet note to the end of your day. This magical place will definitely have you going snap-happy, so come with batteries fully charges to rake in those ‘Gram likes. Secret Garden by L’eto, Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi, letocaffe.ae Save some dirhams at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi Have steak on your mind? Head to the multi-award-winning steakhouse, The Foundry in Southern Sun. No, it won’t be a hit for your bank account as there’s a great deal you can’t refuse running on Tuesday and Wednesday. Make a beeline straight after work where you can enjoy a great 50 per cent off on a la carte food orders from 6pm to 10.30pm. Don’t forget to make a reservation on 02 818 4888 or email abudhabi.dine@tsogosun.com Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Wednesday, January 19

Treat yourself at W Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi)

Can’t decide on a meal, a spa visit or a soak in the pool for a mid-week treat? Well, you can do it all at W Abu Dhabi. In the ‘Gotcha covered’ package, you will get a 60-minute full-body massage, post-treatment refreshment, a selected lunch platter at popular Garage and a pool pass with a mocktail. The deal is available from Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 9pm. Do note, the spa treatment is only available 3pm and lunch until 4.3opm. It will cost you Dhs445.

Spa and Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, deal available Tue to Sat 11am to 9pm, Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Thursday, January 20

Indulge in unlimited sushi kaiten-zushi style

At Cafe Sushi, you can enjoy unlimited sushi spread for lunch or dinner for Dhs159 per person which is served up fresh and on a conveyor belt. If you want to indulge with unlimited house beverages, add on Dhs125. The last order for lunch is 3.30pm and for dinner, 10.30pm. Make your reservation on 056 502 4999.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 6pm daily, day passes from Dhs149, five day passes from Dhs500. Tel: (02) 654 3333. fairmont.com

Images: Supplied