A live performance at Expo, LitFest returns, plus pool days, breakfast spots and a Coyote Ugly-themed ladies’ night…

As we wave goodbye to January and welcome February, there’s plenty happening across the city. Whether you’re looking for a breakfast spot, new ladies’ night or a paint and grape night, we’ve got your social calendar sorted. Plus there’s an Expo concert, the return of LitFest and a new cabaret show to check out.

These are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday January 31

See Six60 perform live at Expo2020 Dubai

Six60, New Zealand’s top-selling band, perform at Expo2020 Dubai marking their first ever concert in the region. The performance, taking place at the Jubilee Stage from 9.30pm, marks New Zealand’s National Day at Expo2020, which also features a range of other performances, tributes and shows.

Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai, free (not including entrance to Expo2020 Dubai). expo2020dubai.com

Keep the weekend going with a fully-redeemable pool day

Home to three distinct bars, February 30 is a Beirut-born concept found on the shores of Palm West Beach. Its standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset, but interiors are equally as striking, with red and monochrome finishings and delightful lush greenery. Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand, where guests can perch up for a day of tan-topping for Dhs150 through the week, which is fully redeemable.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 2am daily, beach 12pm to 7pm, weekdays Dhs150, weekends Dsh250 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, @february30dubai

Tuesday February 1

Pamper yourself with a discounted massage

The fabulous AWAY Spa at W Dubai – The Palm invites UAE residents to destress for less this February, with 30% off massages all month long. Available from now until February 28, UAE residents can take advantage of an indulgent discount off all 30-, 60- and 90-minute massages, whether you’re looking to Detox, De-stress or reset.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 245 5533, marriott.com

Wednesday February 2

Gather the girls for a Coyote Ugly themed ladies’ night

If you’ve not yet been to Business Bay’s Hudson Tavern, here’s a new reason to go: the speakeasy-style bar has launched a new Wednesday ladies’ night – and there’s a deal for guys too. Taking inspiration from the cult classic Coyote Ugly, guests can expect themed entertainment, a 00s soundtrack inspired by the film, and a top deal on dinner and drinks. Available from 6pm to 1am, there’s a three-course menu with four drinks for ladies for Dhs139, while guys can enjoy a two-course menu and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 1am, Wednesdays, Dhs139 for ladies, Dhs149 for gents. Tel: (0)4 871 1016, sbe.com

Get creative at a paint and grape class

Looking to switch up your usual evening entertainment? Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, is introducing a new paint and grape night this Wednesday. Running every other Wednesday thereafter, the three-hour class kicks off at 7pm, and invites budding artists of all abilities to create their own masterpiece under the watchful guidance of the ARTfem team. The theme of the first session is music, and each class is priced at Dhs350 inclusive of all art materials plus two glasses of wine and platters of bites.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 7pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, Dhs350. Tel: (0)52 308 7431, artfemdxb.com

Be dazzled by a cabaret show

Building on the success of sell-out shows at its permanent Bloomsbury Ballroom location in London, the cabaret concept makes a second home at the Soho Garden venue on the Palm, opening with its hit, Bond-inspired show, ‘London Never Dies’, with canapés, tapas and three or four-course gourmet meal options. After the performance, guests take over from the dancers when top DJs open up the dance floor until 5am.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Weds to Sun, tables from Dhs900. dubai.platinumlist.net

Thursday February 3

Tuck in to a tasty breakfast menu

The newest addition to the tashas cafe family is tashas Al Barsha. You’ll find it inside Galleria Mall, with bottle green walls, bold printed soft furnishings and a sun-dappled terrace reminiscent of Le Jardin Secret in Marrakech. Every tashas café branch features its own bespoke ‘Inspired By’ menu, which is curated specifically for each location and boasts of tastes that complement the venue’s distinct environment and design. At the Al Barsha location, diners can kick-start the morning with tashas Al Barsha’s star dish, Last Minute Eggs: poached eggs cooked to order, served on a crisp melba toast and topped with baby spinach, spring onions, coriander, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, parsley, creamed feta, chives, lightly buttered leeks, and drizzled with spicy chilli butter. It’s served daily until 6pm.

tashas, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, 9am to 11pm weekdays, 9am to 12am weekends, breakfast served until 6pm. Tel: (0)4 589 3322, tashascafe.com

See a leading entrepreneur speak at Lit Fest

Bibliophiles, if you haven’t got these dates in your calendar already, take note as Emirates Literature Festival is back this year running from February 3 to 13. One of the world’s leading international literary festivals, top authors are heading to the What’s On award-winning festival, which is taking place this year at the picturesque canal side of Habtoor City. On the first day of the festival, Chairman of Al Habtoor Group of Companies Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor shares his wealth of experience in business and beyond during a free-to-attend talk at 5pm at the Al Joud Ballroom 2, Hilton, Al Habtoor City.

Al Habtoor City, various times, February 3 to 13, sessions range from free entry to Dhs150. emirateslitfest.com