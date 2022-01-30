Complete with infinity pool, Aperol bar and a 26-metre long sun bed…

Looking for a European-inspired daycation without the price tag that comes with a flight to the Med? Dubai will soon welcome a new beach club called Soulbeach, set over a 3,000 square metre beachfront oasis at JA The Resort. Set to open on Friday February 4, Soulbeach is perched on the edge of the resort’s Marina, and features an array of indoor and outdoor spaces for every occasion.

At the centre, there’s a shimmering infinity pool, lined by a 26-metre long sun bed perfect for a group tanning session. There’s also a dedicated golden beachfront, and rooftop event space, as well as a duo of beach bars: the laid back Estrella Beach Bar and vibrant Aperol Lounge, both of which come with relaxed beanbag seating. A perfect new spot for toes-in-the-sand sundowners.

3 of 12

High above the beach, a resident DJ will spin an eclectic mix of house music styles, from vocal house to funky beats and tech. Each evening, daily sunset rituals will include live performances and fire dancers to transition from day to night. A full events programme including a ladies’ day, lively Saturday pool party and laid-back Sunday brunch set to launch in the coming months.

Alongside the beach club, there will also be an indoor and outdoor restaurant, serving a menu of dishes inspired by the South of France. Expect to break up a day of soaking up the sun with plentiful plates of seafood, fresh salads and signature dishes such as the Pissaladiere, a flatbread topped with caramelised onion, anchovies and black olives; or the heartier Wagyu striploin delicately flavoured with harissa chimichurri.

Shisha will be served on the beach, lounges and individual cabanas dotted around the beach and poolside, while guests can enjoy table or lounger service of an extensive array of cocktails, wines, beers and spirits.

Entry to Soulbeach is priced at Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable through the week, and Dhs200 on Saturday and Sunday with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink. The adults-only beach club will also offer cabanas from Dhs500, for those looking to upgrade to a VIP day out.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, opening Friday February 4, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 Mon to Fri with Dhs100 redeemable, Dhs200 weekdays with Dhs150 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, @soulbeachdxb

Images: Provided