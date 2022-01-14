A handy guide to where to soak up the sun in Dubai…

Keep your cool with our ultimate A-Z guide to pool passes in Dubai.

Aura Skypool

The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. The morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs200, For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs225 and for the full day it’s Dhs425.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

Azure Beach at Rixos Premium Dubai

Head to ultra-cool JBR beach club Azure Beach for a really ‘Dubai’ pool day. Weekday entry (Monday to Thursday) is Dhs300 per person with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages. On weekends (Friday to Sunday) it’s Dhs400 entry with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages.

Additionally, for only Dhs200, all ladies receive five drink vouchers, as well as complimentary pool and beach access every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR. Tel: 052 777 9472. azure-beach.com



Barasti Beach

Barasti has cemented itself as one of the city’s longest-standing beach clubs, and for good reason. It’s one of the only free-to-use private beaches on the Dubai coastline. Enjoy free entry to the pool and beach at Barasti, open 9am to 10.30pm daily, with no reservations required. There’s also a ladies’ day every Monday, where girls pay Dhs75 for unlimited frozen drinks and lunch included.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. Tel: (0)4 3181313. barastibeach.com

Bla Bla

This JBR hotspot has it all, with 20 bars, two restaurants and a massive beach club overlooking Ain Dubai. Bla Bla’s deal for single sun loungers from Monday to Friday is Dhs200 for pool access with Dhs100 to redeem on food and drinks. On weekends (and public holidays) it’s Dhs300 per person with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks. For double beds (two people) it’s Dhs400 on weekdays with Dhs200 in credit and Dhs500 on weekends with Dhs200 in credit.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 blabladubai.ae

Coco Lounge

This Media City pool is ideal for those on a budget. A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs50, fully redeemable on food and drinks. Additionally, a ladies’ day runs every Sunday where girls can enjoy five drinks and 30 per cent off food for Dhs99.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 7am to 7pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Cove Beach

There’s a private beach and three pristine pools at Cove Beach Dubai. The beach is open daily from 10am to sunset, and children are welcome. Call ahead for availability, pricing and bookings.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Tel: (0)50 4546920. covebeach.com

Drift Beach Dubai at One&Only Royal Mirage

Luxe Dubai beach club, Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. The price from Monday to Thursday for the sun lounger is Dhs200 per person (non-redeemable) while from Friday to Sunday it’s Dhs250 (non-redeemable), both of which come with a fruit platter and small bottle of water. Want free pool access? Just join for breakfast on a Wednesday morning (9am to 11am) and you’ll get your sun lounger for the day absolutely free.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

The H Dubai

Check out the cool city vibes at The H Dubai, with a temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool and Bubble Lounge, complete with whirlpool. Pool access is Dhs125, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Or if you’re only there for the pool, you can opt for the standard package which is Dhs65 (non-redeemable). For every paying couple, two kids under 12 can join for free.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dhs65 pool only, Dhs125 fully redeemable. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa

The main pool for Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa is perfect for families, thanks to its selection of activities, including waterslides. Pool access to the Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa costs Dhs175 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages on weekdays and Dhs225 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages on weekends.

Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa, JBR, daily 8.30am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3995000. marriott.com

The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge

Trump International Golf Club’s hidden gem, The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge overlooks the the 30,000 sq. ft clubhouse and golf course. The daily entry fee is Dhs100, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Spaces are limited.

The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge, Trump International Golf Club, daily 7am to 1am, Dhs100. Tel: (0)54 417 0399. @thehillsdubai

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

An adult day pass to the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129 on weekdays. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. On weekends, access to the pool and beach is Dhs99 with nothing redeemable.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. hilton.com/Dubai

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Happy hour runs every day with 50 per cent off food and beverages.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 4466669. icdubaimarina.com

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Cool off in the two-tiered pool at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. Pool passes cost Dhs100 midweek and Dhs150 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud. Tel: (04) 2308555. jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-creekside-hotel

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entrance costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 at weekends. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs100.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Day Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday, and Dhs250 from Friday to Sunday, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 during the week. Under fours are free. On weekdays, you can enjoy breakfast plus access to the pool and beach for Dhs175.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. jumeirah.com

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Monday and Thursday pool prices are free for ladies, and Dhs200 for gents with Dhs100 redeemable; Tuesdays are Dhs100 (fully redeemable) for ladies (or free before 1pm) and Dhs200 for gents (fully redeemable); Wednesdays are Dhs100 (fully redeemable) for ladies (or free before 1pm) and Dhs150 for gents (fully redeemable) and Fridays are Dhs100 (fully redeemable) for ladies and Dhs200 for gents (fully redeemable).

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Creek. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to the family-friendly Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs250 for adults and Dhs75 for children, fully redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children, fully redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 5555. marriott.com

Look Up Bar

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, this infinity pool overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Through the week it’s Dhs100 including a Dhs50 credit, while you’ll pay Dhs150 on weekends including a food and drink voucher for Dhs100.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to sunset, adults Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com.

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the temperature-controlled infinity pool at the Meydan Hotel offers a fully redeemable pool pass for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 381 3405. @themeydanhotels

Neptune Pool at Caesars Palace Dubai

Day passes to the Neptune Pool start at Dhs280 on weekdays (Monday to Thursday), with Dhs140 redeemable on food and drinks. Visit on the weekend (Friday to Sunday) and entry will cost Dh380, with Dhs190 back in credit.

Neptune Pool, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 5566466. caesars.com

Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats. On weekdays for a single sun lounger it’s Dhs200 with Dhs100 to spend in credit, while on weekend it’s Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays to Sunday, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 376 6162.

The Pangolin

There are new pool packages available throughout the week from The Pangolin, with great little extras thrown in. Any day of the week, it’s Dhs150 for pool access for one person or Dhs250 for couples. There are also family options too, priced from Dhs200 for one parent and one child.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. @thepangolindxb

Park Inn by Radisson

Park Inn by Radisson, in Motor City, has just launched one of Dubai’s most affordable pool passes. With access to the rooftop pool and gym, the Feel Good Day Pass costs just Dhs59, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Children aged six to 12 can enter for Dhs29, and kids aged under six are free. You can upgrade to a daycation, with access to a room for the day, for Dhs120.

Rooftop, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, daily 7am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 249 4111. radissonhotels.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access with a three-course Mediterranean lunch, including one soft drink for Dhs120 per person.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daly 12pm to 5pm, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Raffles Dubai Wafi

A pool pass at Raffles costs Dhs175 per person, with Dhs100 back to spend on food and drinks on weekdays. On weekends it’s Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Dubai, weekdays Dhs175, weekends Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 314 9870. raffles.com/dubai

Riva Beach Club

Riva Beach Club is one of Dubai’s most consistently popular beach clubs for its chilled vibes and fuss-free fun. On weekdays, access is Dhs75 per person or Dhs130 per couple with 25 per cent off food and beverages (kids are Dhs35). On weekends it’s Dhs115 per person or Dhs210 per couple (kids are Dhs45).

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR offers adult pool passes for Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks and Dhs350 on weekends with Dhs200 back in credit. Child access is priced at Dhs75 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends and public holidays (subject to availability).

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com

Sal

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool. The Sal beach club and restaurant brings chic Riviera vibes, with French-Mediterranean dining and all-day access to the pool and beach.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

A pool pass to this classic JBR hotel costs Dhs99 on weekdays and Dhs149 on weekends. The full amount redeemable on food and drinks, and children under 12 can enter for free.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach, JBR daily 7am to 7pm, Dhs99 on weekdays and Dhs149 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 3153854. marriott.com

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

This urban pool area sits on the rooftop of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The infinity pool has some great views out across Downtown Dubai, and stretches across the length of the rooftop terrace. A day pass is Dhs150, including a Dhs100 food and drink voucher.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 8pm, day pass Dhs150 including Dhs100 food and drink voucher. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel.com

Thía Skylounge

Soak up the sun at The Dubai Edition’s chic pool club, Thía Skylounge, for Dhs200 on weekdays with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverage and Dhs250 for weekend day passes with Dhs200 redeemable.

Thía Skylounge, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily. Tel: (0)4 602 3388. thia-skylounge.com

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Entry to the pool at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah is Dhs250 every day of the week, and it’s fully redeemable on resort dining. For children aged 6 to 12 it’s Dhs125, fully redeemable, and free for children aged 5 and under, making this an affordable day out for families.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 8182222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

A pool pass to The Westin costs Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends for adults (with Dhs100 back in food and drink credit). For children, it’s Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 7am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 3994141. marriott.com

White Beach

The White Beach day pass costs Dhs200 on Sunday to Friday, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages and Dhs300 on Saturdays, with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks. On Tuesdays there’s Daysies Ladies Day from 12pm to 4pm and ladies can enter for Dhs150 including free-flowing wines and cocktails.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@ atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai

Zero Gravity

Arrive early to nab a sun lounger at Zero Gravity. Entry free for ladies on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and for guys it’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 back in food and drinks. On Friday there’s a deal between 1pm and 5pm which is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys. On Saturday there’s Tropical Brunch with unlimited drinks and pool access for Dhs299 for girls and Dhs349 for guys. Sundays are the home of Supernatural Brunch, with unlimited food and drinks priced at Dhs249 for girls and Dhs299 for guys.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Social/Provided