Last April, What’s On announced that London’s most Instagrammable cafe, EL&N, would be making its way over to Dubai. Since then, the brand has launched in Kuwait and Doha and even held a pop up in Abu Dhabi. Now, finally, it’s Dubai’s turn to get a slice of the pretty pink cake.

With bright pink floral decor and neon signage aplenty, EL&N’s signature look is a head-turner and is sure to draw crowds now that it’s open in DIFC. The space certainly stands out, with bubble balls, fashion illustrations, a central coffee bar made with a bespoke chandelier filled with 20,000 chains, neon signs and floral decor.

Fans from the UK will recognise the menu’s signature dishes from its popular London cafes. Serving up breakfast, lunch dinner, and everything in between, highlights include EL&N shakshuka, Cheetos cheeseburger, dulce de leche milk cakes and its famed Spanish latte.

Featuring both indoor and alfresco seating, EL&N is the new place to find Instagrammable food, pastries and specialty coffee in DIFC.

Founded by Alexandra Miller, EL&N stands for ‘eat, live and nourish’, aiming to offer ‘the most delectable food and drink offering in a stunning setting, products for living a stylish life and a positive ethos to nourish your soul’.

Whether you’re planning a catch up with friends, or somewhere to celebrate something special, EL&N London is open daily in DIFC, next to Saltbae Burger.

EL&N London, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 8am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday 8am to 12am. @eln_cafe

Images: Provided