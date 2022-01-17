Those awaiting the resumption of South African flights will have to wait a little longer…

Emirates is resuming flights to five African countries after suspending services last month. Passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Angola (LAD) have resumed as of Thursday January 13, according to the Emirates website.

While many UAE residents were hoping flights to South Africa would resume soon, they remain suspended for now. Flights bans to the following countries are in place until further notice:

South Africa: effective from November 29

Mozambique: effective from November 29

Botswana: effective from November 29

Namibia: effective from November 29

Zimbabwe: effective from November 29

Lesotho: effective from November 29

Eswatini: effective from November 29

Kenya: effective from December 26

Ethiopia: effective from December 26

Tanzania (including Zanzibar): effective December 26

Nigeria: effective from December 26

The restrictions apply only to inbound and transit passengers, and outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected.

As per the Emirates website, customers affected by the flight bans don’t need to call to rebook, and can hold on to their tickets and get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans once flights resume.

Updated rules for passengers flying to and from Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Uganda and Angola

For passengers travelling to Dubai from any of these destinations, there are new rules in place. Passengers arriving from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) must have a negative PCR test, complete with a valid QR code taken within 48 hours of departure, as well as a 60hour Rapid PCR with a valid QR code. They can also expect to undergo a third test on arrival at DXB.

Arrivals from Angola (LAD) and Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) require a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code taken within 72 hours of departure, and must undergo another PCR test on arrival at DXB.

Passengers who are required to take a Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival must remain in self‑quarantine until they receive the test result.

UAE Nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt from these requirements.