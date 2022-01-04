The brand new restaurant has already had a visit from Lindsay Lohan…

After huge success in Buenos Aires and London, Latin American restaurant Sucre chose Dubai as it’s next expansion spot. Finding a home in Gate Village 5, DIFC, Sucre Dubai opened its doors over the weekend, and Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan has already paid a visit, sharing her experience over on Instagram stories.

Sucre is the brainchild of world-renowned chef Fernando Trocca and mixologist Tato Giovannoni, Chef Trocca is known for his expertise in traditional open fire cooking techniques. Sucre Dubai blends Italian, Spanish and Latin American cuisines through carefully sourced, fresh, high quality ingredients.

The venue feature a bar, lounge, terrace and restaurant, decorated with a rich, vibrant colour scheme, with exposed red brick walls paired against monochrome tiles. It’s design was created in keeping with Sucre’s other two venues to create a familiar feel for loyal diners.

Perfume bottle chandeliers light the way to the restaurant, where you’ll find wooden tables surrounded by patterned chairs. The open kitchen features a large open-fire grill where various wood fire cooking techniques will take place throughout the evening.

Menu highlights include king crab tostada, Argentinian bone-in ribeye and squid ink paella, as well as monkfish tail with XO sauce and black beans plus empanadas with aged cheese and onions.

Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2020 winner, and Sucre co-owner, Tato Giovannoni leads the bar, delivering ’80s Buenos Aires-inspired cocktail creations. Transporting guests to the streets of Buenos Aires will be a roster of live Latin bands.

Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Images: Provided