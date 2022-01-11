There’s a one-day flash sale at The Dubai Mall…

If you’ve been saving yourself for that brand new gadget, wardrobe update or new makeup, the time is coming to treat yourself. Beat the January blues and enjoy up to 90 per cent off fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle, with a one-day flash sale at The Dubai Mall.

The Dubai Mall Mega Sale will happen on Saturday, January 15. The mall is one of the largest in the world, and is one of Dubai’s most-visited destinations, from Dubai residents to tourists. Not only does it stock pretty much every recognisable brand you can think of, it is also home to many restaurants and leisure options.

The massive sale comes as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs across the city until January 30, 2022. Whilst it has not yet been confirmed exactly which shops and brands will take part in the mega sale, just some of the brands at the Dubai Mall include All Saints, Converse, Zara and Kurt Geiger.

Whilst you’re at The Dubai Mall, make sure to check out some of its coolest attractions such as the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the indoor ice rink and the Dubai Fountains. The Mall also leads directly to the Burj Khalifa and its impressive viewing deck high in the sky.

There are plenty of opportunities to get your hands on great deals throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival, which has been on since December 15, 2021. From great deals to shopping sales, cash and skywards giveaways, there’s a deal for everyone.

The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Street, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sun to Wed, 10am to 1am Thurs to Sat. Tel: 800 382246255. @thedubaimall

Images: Provided