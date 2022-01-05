Potterheads, this one’s for you…

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a multi-billion dollar franchise that shows no sign of waning in popularity, twenty four years on from the first book release in 1998. Potterheads in the Middle East are about to get their very own dose of the magic right here in Dubai, for the first time ever.

For a limited time only, between January 10 to February 10, Harry Potter fans ‘will have the chance to explore an artistic large-scale interpretation of some of the most iconic and well-known locations inspired by the beloved Harry Potter films and stories’ at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Whilst not much has yet been given away about exactly what we can expect, we do know that the activation is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival. As well as ‘celebrating Hogwarts’, as visitors are invited to do, there will be plenty of opportunities to snap pics with the props, as well as getting involved in games and entertainment.

The Celebrate Hogwarts experience will be found at Mall of the Emirates, next to Kempinski entrance and Ski Dubai. More information is set to be revealed in the next coming days, so we’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

Accio those wands and Apparate yourself there…

Images: Social