For those enamored of the old whizz-bangs…

The inhabitants of Abu Dhabi were treated to a month of almost non stop firework bonanzas. Whether for the passing of a very significant National Day, the openning of new leisure destinations (looking at you Yas Bay), the Formula 1, Christmas and the new year. It’s safe to say, it was a coloufully explosive end to 2021.

And if you’re not quite ready to walk away from those painted skies just yet, the good news is, there’s a fairly easy and very affordable way to carry that habit well into 2022.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, located at Al Wathba, broke a trio of Guinness World Records with the pyrotechnic display at its New Year’s Eve celebrations this (and technically last) year. Smashing previous records for “volume, duration, and form.”

And a weekly firework fiesta will continue at the festival every Saturday taking place at 10pm, all the way up to the festival’s close on April 1, 2022.

Of course, it won’t quite be at the same magnitude as the NYE extravaganza, and the event’s magnificent drone show is reserved for special events (stay tuned), but entrance will remain just Dhs5. And that, makes for some very thrifty sky candy.

Extreme weekends

That’s not all that’s going on with a “oooh” and a “bang” at the Zayed Festival of a weekend.

Their brand new Extreme Weekends motocross stunt show is launching this Friday, January 7, 2022 and then continuing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (at 6.30pm and 8.30pm on each of the days) thereafter until the festival’s close.

Expect daring feats of high octane thrills and even higher hang time, as souped-up stunt bikes launch themselves into the air one by one.

Al Wathba, until April 1, 4pm to midnight (1am on weekends), tickets Dhs5. zayedfestival.com

Images: Provided