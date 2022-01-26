Marriott International is bringing two iconic Autograph Collection hotels to the city…

Sharjah will soon be home to two new hospitality projects set in Sharjah’s scenic East Coast – a partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Marriott International.

The two new hospitality projects will be in Kalba and Khorfakkan.

Here’s what we know about the two hotels.

Khorfakkan Hotel

The Khorfakkan Hotel will be constructed opposite the Khorfakkan Port and will cater to families and adventurers. It will also be home to the first waterpark on the East Coast, a yacht club, residences plus retail options including restaurants, spa and gym.

The project will feature 75 deluxe units including single rooms, double rooms, and suites.

The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges maintaining privacy for guests at the waterpark privacy. The hotel will be designed keeping in mind its surroundings for a seamless blend.

Kalba Hotel

Kalba Hotel will be a five-star development that spreads across a land area of approximately 60,000 sqm in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast. It will be adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite Kalba flag square.

The hotel will have 80 rooms, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

The proposed rooms include single rooms, double rooms, three-bedroom options and even a four-bedroom option.

Talking about the new partnership, HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said, ‘The proposed hospitality projects in Kalba and Khorfakkan, strategically located in two of the most picturesque and dynamic cities in the Eastern region, will cater to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences and seeks to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal.’

Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International added, ‘The Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to introducing properties that offer distinct perspectives on design and hospitality to the emerging and beautiful areas of Kalba and Khorfakkan.’

We can’t wait to see how these hotels turn out…

Images: Shurooq