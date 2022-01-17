Tickets to the event are free but must be booked in advance…

Following an updated requirement issued by Abu Dhabi authorities — all those attending the 17th Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship golf tournament, taking place between Thursday January 20 and Sunday January 23, 2022, will need to show a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of entering the Yas Links course facilities.

This applies to all spectators, hospitality and Clubhouse guests over the age of 12 (those under the age of 12 are not required to show PCR tests).

The previous rule was 96 hours for events, but with the increase in new variant cases across the globe, it makes sense to roll out tougher restrictions temporarily. You’ll also still need to present the Alhosn Green Pass, to demonstrate your vaccination status.

Tickets to see the event are completely free, but must be purchased in advance via the ticketmaster.ae website.

On course

The famous ‘Falcon Trophy’ will be hotly contested this year with a collection of golfing giants vying for the crown. Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa will join defending champion Tyrrell Hatton in the race to ace the scorecard.

Teeing up the entertainment

Off the course, ex-Westlife singer, Brian McFadden is headlining a huge entertainment schedule (performing on Saturday January 22), that organisers will be ‘putting’ on for the fans. Watch and wow at trick shot competitions, and live music performances from Daniel Stuart Batchelor, The International Playboys and Greg Pearson.

Yas links, Yas Island, Jan 20 to Jan 23. You can secure tickets for all the days via the ticketmaster.ae website.

