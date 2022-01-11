The FOUR-mer boyband member will perform on Saturday January 22…

Probably best known for his stool-sitting stint in global pop band sensation, Westlife, Brian McFadden will be delivering a serenade to the spectators of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Ladies’ Day on Saturday January 22, 2022. And what’s more general admission ‘tickets’ for the day (as they are for each day of the tournament) are absolutely free.

Talking about Brian’s upcoming performance, Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “We are delighted to have a full live set from Brian McFadden as the headline act on Saturday night and we cannot wait to witness the excellent atmosphere both on and off the course. We want to see more and more women take an interest in golf and we hope this dedicated day will be a highlight on the social and sporting calendar.”

McFadden joins an already big-hitting line-up of special features for Ladies’ Day. Girls watching the golf will get two free drinks; spa vouchers for Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; the chance to enter ‘Best Outfit Competition’ competitions with prizes such as business-class flights; as well as a swing clinic for aspiring golfers.

Hitting pitch

There will be a bit of change at this edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, taking place between Thursday January 20 and Sunday January 23, 2022 — for the very first time in its 17 year history, each stroke will be played out on the rolling greens of the Yas Links tournament course.

In terms of the tee-off talent we can expect though, that will remain as top-tier as ever, with Major winners Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott.

Other themed days during the event include Community Day which takes place on the Thursday 20; there’s HSBC Red Friday on the 21; and Family Day on Sunday, January 23.

Hole-some entertainment

Off the course, McFadden is just one act in a huge entertainment schedule, organisers will be ‘putting’ on for the fans. Watch and wow at trick shot competitions, and live music performances from Daniel Stuart Batchelor, The International Playboys and Greg Pearson.

Yas links, Yas Island, Jan 20 to Jan 23. You can secure tickets for all the days via the ticketmaster.ae website.

Images: Provided