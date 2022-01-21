Get more for your money…

There’s no denying it, Dubai can get a little bit expensive sometimes but if you look hard enough (or we do it for you), there are plenty of stellar deals around to ensure you get more for your money.

Here’s our pick of some of the best half-price and two-for-one deals in Dubai right now…

Half price

Apres

If you need a little bit of snow in Dubai, head to Apres bar in Mall of the Emirates for 50 per cent off selected drinks from 8pm until midnight.

Apres, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai happy hour from 8pm. Tel: (04) 341 2575. @apresdubai

Baby Q

The ever popular Media City bar Baby Q is the perfect post-work watering hole for those working around Media City and Dubai Marina. There’s 50 our cent off selected beverages, food and pool from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Friday.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri 4pm to 1am, Sat 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Hoxton Bar & Urban Eatery

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Their happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel,Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Mama Zonia

You’re always in for a treat if you head to Pier 7 with its stunning views of Dubai Marina. Check out luxe jungle-themed bar Mama Zonia for a cool setting. You can enjoy 50 per cent off selected beverages on Mondays between 12pm and 12am.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 240 4747.

Señor Pico

A fantastic happy hour runs at Señor Pico on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah four days a week, offering 50 per cent off selected food and cocktails. You can avail the excellent deal from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday to Wednesday. Half price cocktails include the Margarita Classica, a tropical mai tai with tequila, Pinky Gonzalez, a snowy concoction of light rum with coconut and pineapple and plenty more. Dishes include Pico chicken, cheesy quesadillas and tortilla chips and dips.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, happy hour runs 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Wednesday. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

UBK

For chilled pub-style vibes, check out longstanding bar and restaurant UBK in JLT. Every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 5pm, if you bring your four-legged friend, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill. Dogs and discounts, why not?

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Two for one

Americano

Speakeasy bar and restaurant Americano is a sure-fire winner for a night (or day) out. It serves up a fantastic happy hour on weekdays from 12pm to 5pm, offering two-for-one on all house beverages including espresso martini’s and Aperol spritz.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. @americanodubai

Black Goose

Fantastic alfresco sports bar, Black Goose offers you half price beers and bubbly between 5pm to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday. Get your crew together to watch the sports on one of the big screens.

Black Goose, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 315 3861. @blackgoosedubai

Lock, Stock & Barrel

When Thursday night is lads night, head to Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR. With pool tables, massive TV screens and awesome music all night you’ll be able to take the edge off a busy working week. Their daily happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with buy one get one free on selected drinks Sunday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, 2pm to 8pm

Lock, Stock & Barrelm Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Sunday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, 2pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has just reopened its doors. With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, this ground-floor spot is the perfect casual hangout venue. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. Happy hour runs every day with two for one on selected beverages until 8pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Wavebreaker

For beachside chills check out Wavebreaker at JBR. From 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday you can enjoy buy-one-get-one on selected beverages. There’s also a new bar bites menu including buffalo chicken wings in signature BBQ sauce and crispy calamari rings. Make sure you head there to catch the sunset, it’s pretty epic.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

