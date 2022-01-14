The ultimate funhouse…

Lego was first invented back in 1949, and the stalwart block-building toy brand has show no signs of wavering in popularity. It’s got a whole Lego-themed resort at Dubai Parks & Resorts, with thrilling rides, fun attractions and fun for the whole family.

Its much-anticipated hotel is finally opening this month, on January 21, 2022. The hotel, which is set to have 250 lego-themed rooms, will feature a castle play area and a disco elevator within the resort. It will be the ultimate place for young families to enjoy a fun-filled vacation.

The addition of the Legoland® Hotel, will transform Legoland Dubai into a Lego® themed resort offering an all-encompassing LEGO adventure, including a Legoland Theme Park, a Legoland Water Park and a 250 room hotel offering fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of up to five.

A stay at Legoland® Hotel includes breakfast and one-time access to Legoland Theme Park or Water Park, with the option of upgrading to more Park access. Once you pass through the hotel’s dragon-guarded entrance, there are interactive Lego experiences and so much more.

Dubai Parks and Resorts has just revealed an expansion to its popular park, Motiongate Dubai, with not just one, but two brand new, world-first, record-breaking rides. One is inspired by the John Wick franchise, and the other, Now You See Me coaster we’ve been told is the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment commented: “Dubai continues to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector, with a reputation for delivering pioneering projects and landmarks. The opening of the world’s first John Wick rollercoaster, the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster and the region’s only LEGO themed Hotel are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai. We are confident that these new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world.”

Images: Provided