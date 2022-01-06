See some brilliant acts perform…

With an almost year-round guarantee of good weather (bar the past week of rain and storms) Dubai is a city full of fabulous activities that can be done alfresco. Outdoor concerts are one such activity, and now, we can say hello to a brand new venue – The Square @ ISD Dubai, which can be found in Dubai Sports City.

Visitors to this fresh new outdoor concert venue can expect a huge programme of live entertainment, musical performances, festivals, concerts, alongside food, drink and more throughout the year. Entering with a bang, the venue is hosting the Dubai Blues Festival, which is set to take place on January 27, 28 and 29, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Audiences can be taken away to yesteryear with the soulful sounds of blues, serenaded to them by some of the genre’s best-known singers of the time. The headlining acts have been announced:

Thursday, January 27: Boney Fields at 9pm, followed by Lakeetra Knowles at 10.45pm

Friday, January 28: Sax Gordon at 9pm and Gisele Jackson at 10.45pm

Saturday, January 29: Big Daddy Wilson at 9pm and Sharrie Williams at 10.45pm

Best of all, the event is technically free, as in it is not ticketed. You will, however, need to book one of the outdoor tables online, which will give you optimal viewing of all the performing artists. Supporting acts to the main headliners will be announced very soon.

Hussein Murad, chief executive of The Square@ISD Dubai, said: “We are delighted to launch The Square@ISD Dubai, a new world-class hub for concerts and entertainment in Dubai, aligned with the national vision to deliver exceptional experiences to Dubai visitors and residents.”

thesquaredubai.com

Images: Provided