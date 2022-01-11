Here’s everything you need to know…

The UAE is striving forward with its vaccination programme, and is currently the highest vaccinated country in the world, with 99 per cent of the population either partly or fully vaccinated.

UAE health authorities are urging those who have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to get a booster jab to further protect themselves against getting seriously ill with the virus.

To book your booster jab, download the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app. Here, it gives you a list of centres administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot. The Pfizer booster can be taken even if you had a different vaccine for your first two jabs.

Here are the list of centres that are featured on the app…

Al Towar Health Center, Al nahda Road, Al Twar 1, Dubai

Al Lussily Health Center, Hospital in Al Lisaili, Dubai

Nad Al Sheba Clinic, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

Al Barsha Health Center, Al Barsha, Dubai

Nadd Al Hamar Health Center, Dubai

Al Mizhar Health Center, Next to Princess Haya Centre, Al Mizhar 1, Dubai

One Central Center, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Center, Garhoud, Dubai

Hatta Hospital, Hatta, Near Hatta Hill Park, Dubai

Abliet Metwahid Warqaa, Nouakchott St, Al Warqa, Dubai

Oud Metha Pfizer Doc, Dubai

Al Mankhool Health Center, Al Mankhool Road, Dubai

On this date, January 11 2021, the total number of vaccines administered in the UAE stands at 22, 902, 473. The number of diagnosed cases so far is listed as 788, 187, with new cases standing at 2562.

Images: Getty