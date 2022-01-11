Where to get your Covid-19 booster jab in Dubai
Here’s everything you need to know…
The UAE is striving forward with its vaccination programme, and is currently the highest vaccinated country in the world, with 99 per cent of the population either partly or fully vaccinated.
UAE health authorities are urging those who have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to get a booster jab to further protect themselves against getting seriously ill with the virus.
To book your booster jab, download the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app. Here, it gives you a list of centres administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot. The Pfizer booster can be taken even if you had a different vaccine for your first two jabs.
Here are the list of centres that are featured on the app…
- Al Towar Health Center, Al nahda Road, Al Twar 1, Dubai
- Al Lussily Health Center, Hospital in Al Lisaili, Dubai
- Nad Al Sheba Clinic, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
- Al Barsha Health Center, Al Barsha, Dubai
- Nadd Al Hamar Health Center, Dubai
- Al Mizhar Health Center, Next to Princess Haya Centre, Al Mizhar 1, Dubai
- One Central Center, Downtown Dubai, Dubai
- Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Center, Garhoud, Dubai
- Hatta Hospital, Hatta, Near Hatta Hill Park, Dubai
- Abliet Metwahid Warqaa, Nouakchott St, Al Warqa, Dubai
- Oud Metha Pfizer Doc, Dubai
- Al Mankhool Health Center, Al Mankhool Road, Dubai
On this date, January 11 2021, the total number of vaccines administered in the UAE stands at 22, 902, 473. The number of diagnosed cases so far is listed as 788, 187, with new cases standing at 2562.
Images: Getty