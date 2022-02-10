Comic Con hits the capital, Abu Dhabi Classics sees a renowned pianist perform, and there’s a new Yas Island venue to check out…

Ready to pack your March with epic things to do in Abu Dhabi? This month, Comic Con hits the city for the first time, bringing with it a slew of celebs and brilliant events. Elsewhere there’s a fun-filled new venue to get excited about, a quiz night to test your knowledge at, and a top Paddy’s Day party to shake your shamrocks at.

Here are 10 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this March.

March 2: See a world famous pianist perform

As part of Abu Dhabi Classics, the world-famous pianist Lang Lang will perform one of the most prestigious scores ever written: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. It will be played in its entirely for the first time in the Gulf region at the breathtaking Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 8pm, Wednesday March 2, Dhs75. abudhabiculture.ae

Now open: Get techy at a new Apple Store

Apple has a new (i)Pad in Abu Dhabi, having just opened its latest store on Maryah Island. Sat on the apex of a step pyramid fountain, between The Galleria Al Maryah and the island’s postcard waterfront, the stunning new Apple store is a lesson in wow-worthy design. In addition to all the latest Apple phones, computers, laptops, gadgets, gizmos, accessories and other covetous contraptions — Apple Stores are known for their Genius Bar. It’s a fancy name for what is basically tech support, but if you’ve ever had any experiences with the ladies and gentlemen that work there, you’ll fully appreciate just how apt that name actually is.

Apple, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, now open. thegalleria.ae

March 4 to 6: Get your Comic Con on

The 2022 edition of Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) is taking place in Abu Dhabi for the first time heading to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from March 4 to 6. The event is an unashamed, cape-waving, autograph-hunting, cosplaying pop culture-palooza featuring, as one of the grandstand experiences meet and greets with big-name celebrities from the world of entertainment. Amongst the stellar line of talent already confirmed for the show are Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker and Jon Bernthal.

MEFCC, ADNEC, March 4 to 6, from Dhs115. mefcc.com

Throughout March: Take a stroll at a serene new spot

The Dhs10 billion development of Jubail Island is now well underway with the handover of villas on track for its scheduled start of 2023. The latest gem to emerge fully formed from the team driving the low-impact, low-density construction, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), is the ‘Jubail 360’ viewing platform, offering panoramic views from the top of its nine metre high perch. Looking out over the project nestled in the green embrace of the island’s spectacular network of mangrove trees, Jubail 360 sits on top of Marfa Al Jubail hill.

@jubailisland

Date TBC: Get gaming at a cool new venue

Initial renderings of new entertainment destination The Central suggests that an arcade complex, complete with Pac Man, air hockey and simulators, is headed to the new Yas Bay development. There’s also a retro diner inside, which we predict will serve up a selection of American comfort food. There’s even been (and we stress: Unconfirmed) whispers that it might include a bowling alley.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, opening soon. yasbay.ae

Thursdays throughout March: Test your knowledge at a fun quiz night

Gather your mates with the best general knowledge and head down to Belgian Café Yas Island on Thursdays for their brand new quiz night. There’s exciting prizes to be won for the top teams, and deals on drinks from Dhs99. It’s every Thursday from 5pm, with the quiz starting at 8pm.

Belgian Cafe, Radisson Blu Hotel – Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 5pm onwards, Thursdays. Tel: (0)2 656 2406, radissonhotels.com

March 19: Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with some proper Irish craic

PJ O’Reilly’s is an Abu Dhabi institution and one of the best places for a proper Paddy’s Day party this St Patrick’s Day weekend. Hosted by DJ Sonya Mac, it’s Dhs295 all-inclusive from 1pm to 5pm, plus rugby fans will be able to watch all of the Six Nations action live as Ireland take on Scotland.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street, 1pm to 5pm, Saturday March 19, Dhs295. pjspubabudhabi.com

Throughout March: Get pampered at a stylish new salon

Rossano Ferretti, the world-renowned hair artist for celebrities and royals, has launched a luxurious new hair spa at The Abu Dhabi Edition Spa. Exclusivity is the name of the game here with four cutting and styling chairs, two wash chairs, a dedicated chair for manis and pedis, plus a VIP space for fully private bookings.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 208 000.

editionhotels.com

March 26: See an anime classic at an open-air cinema

Cinema Al Waha at Al Ain Oasis is a new open-air cinema that screens popular and classic films from around the world. It’s kicking off on March 26 with two of the greatest anime films, produced by Studio Ghibli. Screening at 7pm, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ is an Oscar-nominated animated film based on a 1996 fantasy novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones; at 9.30pm anime fans can catch ‘Spirited Away’, a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Cinema Al Waha at Al Ain Oasis, Al Ain, 7pm to 11.30pm, Saturday March 26, free. visitabudhabi.ae

Until March 31: Batmania takes over

To celebrate the impending release of the brand new Batman, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has turned the Bat dial up to 11, with fun workshops, Gotham City snacks, meet-and-greets, and special Batman shows. The special themed events will take place at the Yas Island theme park until the end of the month.

Warner Bros. Worl Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs295 (annual multi-park pass from Dhs995). Tel: (600) 511 115. wbworldabudhabi.com