Got a big celebration coming up? Here’s where to book with your besties…

Bar du Port

A little luxury and a lot of fun is how Bar du Port describes its brand new Saturday brunch, and it seems very fitting for the new four-hour soiree. The beautifully boho open-air lounge has already drawn plenty of buzz since opening a few weeks ago, and now its added a lively Saturday brunch to its regular roster of events. Although not a brunch that puts a huge focus on food, you can order unlimited rounds chicken truffle pops, corn chips with guacamole, shrimp skewers, char-grilled chicken and basil pesto risotto, as well as a selection of desserts including a red berry cheesecake and a dark chocolate coffee cake. The beverages are a brilliant selection of cocktails curated by Sebouh Tato that includes sips such as espresso martinis, fruity Hugo’s and spicy bloody Mary’s, served up to a setlist spun by the resident DJ that will have you up out of your chair and dancing throughout the day.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs290 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs460 premium, Dhs560 Champagne. Tel: (050) 969 9820, @barduportdubai

Secret Wonderland Brunch at Treehouse

Secret Parties are now well versed in the trifecta formula required to put on a brilliant party brunch, hosting some of the biggest and best bashes in the city. Pick a theme that everyone loves, in this case the magical tale of Alice in Wonderland, and kit the venue out with plenty of Insta-worthy opps. Then, lay on some epic entertainment: singers, jugglers and acrobats all perform at Secret Wonderland Brunch. Finally, finish it off with a free-flowing array of drinks that extends far beyond the standard house beverages to include fruity themed cocktails, paired with a menu that’s easy to share but still high quality – think dynamite prawns, burrata, herb chicken and beef shortrib.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel Business Bay, 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs299 soft indoor, Dhs349 soft outdoor, Dhs399 house indoor, Dhs449 house outdoor, Dhs499 sparkling indoor, Ds549 sparkling outdoor. Tel: (0)4 570 7210, secret-parties.com

The London Project

Bringing a taste of London’s epic Notting Hill Carnival to Dubai, The London Project’s Saturday brunch extravaganza is all about bright colours, bold flavours and epic music that’ll have you on your feet long before 4pm. Guests will be greeted with a high energy wave of colour, sequins, feathers, and a delicious welcome tipple, followed by a three-course brunch menu designed to share, washed down with free-flowing drinks and paired with performances from samba dancers, traditional steel drummers, and a sultry saxophonist.

The London Project, Bluewaters, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)54 306 1822, thelondonproject.com

Hola

Taking brunchers on a trip across the Balearic islands, Hola’s Saturday brunch presents never-ending summer vibes, evoking the soul of Ibiza, Formentera, and Mallorca in one beautiful place. Its Saturday brunch is a lively affair, where signature dishes such as cevicha capon, watermelon and feta salad, Paella de Mariscos and pollo Milanese are paired with free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 5pm, and a pumping party soundtrack of Balearic beats.

Meydan Hotel Business Centre, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs350 wine and beer, Dhs420 house, Dhs595 bubbly. Tel: (056) 358 3333, @holarooftop

Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is the alfresco sister to the new dinner and a show concept, Dream, found in Address Beach Resort. Daydreamer Brunch is its brand new party brunch, running between 12pm and 4pm each Saturday. The brunch menu includes a spread of everyone’s favourite sharing dishes, from beef carpaccio and prawns tempura, burrata to pizza rucola. Mains include the likes of homemade mushroom pasta, grilled chicken sliders or the seafood risotto, while to finish you’ll enjoy a Gianduja coffee chocolate bar and strawberry meringue cheesecake. An uplifting vibe will be provided by DJ Tim Davis, as well as Garden of Dreams resident DJ Greg.

Daydreamer Brunch, Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs360 premium, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamgardendubai