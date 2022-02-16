Brunch against a backdrop of Ain Dubai…

Dubai is hitting peak alfresco season and we’re doing all that we can to make the most of it, including scoping out the brand new brunch launching at outdoor bar Garden of Dreams. Sweetening the deal, the newly opened venue offers brilliant views of Ain Dubai from its Address Beach Resort location.

Garden of Dreams is the alfresco sister to the popular new dinner and a show concept, Dream; also found in Address Beach Resort. Launching on Saturday February 19, the new hotspot presents its Daydreamer Brunch, running between 12pm and 4pm each Saturday.

The brunch menu includes a spread of everyone’s favourite sharing dishes, from beef carpaccio and prawns tempura, burrata to pizza rucola. Mains include the likes of homemade mushroom pasta, grilled chicken sliders or the seafood risotto, while to finish you’ll enjoy a Gianduja coffee chocolate bar and strawberry meringue cheesecake.

An uplifting vibe will be provided by DJ Tim Davis, as well as Garden of Dreams resident DJ Greg. There are three brunch packages on offer, starting with the soft drinks deal priced at Dhs280, followed by premium beverages and cocktails at Dhs360, and the bubbly package for Dhs500.

The expansive terrace features plenty of sofa seating, while a central DJ booth builds the atmosphere of the space against a backdrop of Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline.

Neighbouring venue Dream opens later at night, offering a unique show experience highlighting everything from singers and dancers, to rollerskating pros. The stunning restaurant utilises sophisticated projection technology to express different narratives throughout the evening. With plush, regal finishings, the space has been expertly designed to offer a luxurious experience while keeping its ethereal ‘Dream’ aesthetic.

Daydreamer Brunch, Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs360 premium, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamgardendubai

Images: Provided