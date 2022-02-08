It’s the best time of year in Dubai…

It’s that gorgeous time of the year in this beautiful city, where the sun shines, the skies are blue and the temperatures are balmy. Naturally, there are so many brilliant things to do outdoors in the city.

Here’s our top picks…

Relieve your tensions with an outdoor massage

The stunning Address Sky View hotel is taking a massage to the next level. Literally. The Spa at Address Sky View now offers a sunrise massage by the infinity pool on level 54, so you can enjoy incredible views before settling down to be pampered. The 60-minute massage will relieve all of those tensions and leave you feeling on top of the world.

The Spa at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs790 per person and Dhs1580 for couples. For bookings Contact Spa.adsvh@addresshotels.com or call +9714 873 8882

Watch a film under the stars

Movie buffs can enjoy a flick under the stars on the rooftop of Galleria Mall on Jumeirah. Vox Cinemas Outdoor is equipped with the best visual technology and surround sound for a fully immersive and exhilarating big-screen experience. There are a variety of seating options for both singles and couples and food and beverages will be served to your seats. There are cabanas available, too. The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, various timings, from Dhs137. voxcinemas.com

Enjoy a retro beach day

Everyone’s favourite retro Italian restaurant, Torno Subito, has just launched its own beach area, called Lido. The beautiful area features chic sun loungers and vibrant umbrellas to create an Italian Riviera aesthetic. Colourful cabanas offer a sophisticated setting from which to sip hand-crafted cocktails, while a menu of delicious Italian dishes are served until 5pm. Plates include the modern salad, rock lobster roll, piadina on the beach, lasagna al ragu, or pizzetta marinara. Sun loungers are priced at Dhs100 for the day, and come with complimentary water for each guest.

Lido By Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Breakfast with beautiful garden views

When we need to recharge our batteries, The Farm at Al Barari beckons. Here, on the breezy patio overlooking lush gardens and bubbling ponds, linger over an exceptional Arabic breakfast of foul mefames, labneh, grilled halloumi, eggs to your liking and pillowy pita bread.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 8am to 10pm. thefarmdubai.ae

Brunch alfresco

Surf Club (formerly known as Aprons & Hammers Beach House) has just launched an awesome new beach brunch to help you make the most of its stunning setting at Palm West Beach. The Surf’s Up Sunday brunch launches on February 13, and the ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio. Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai

Splash around at a water park

Spend the day in the sunshine splashing around at Atlantis Aquaventure water park. There’s now a whopping 105 rides in total at the whole Atlantis Aquaventure, and some are more adrenaline pumping than others. For a more relaxing experience the new Raging Rapids will take you on a lazy river with different zones of wave intensity. You can avail a brilliant discount of 40 per cent off tickets to the water park if you book between Tuesday, February 22 and Monday, February 28. The offer is redeemable from March 1 to March 25.

Atlantis Aquaventure, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 9.45am to 6pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Book a pool day with your girls

Azure Beach is the hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. Join this JBR hotspot from 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, where ladies pay Dhs200 at the entrance, which includes five selected drinks vouchers. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Get a sweat on

With the perfect view of the Marina skyline and the sea right next to you, what more could you want from an outdoor gym? Well there’s also callisthenics and CrossFit equipment, sprint tracks, climbing area and specialist flooring. Just bring your own towel and water and you’re ready to get fit!

Outdoor gym, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, open 24 hours, free. skydivedubai.ae

