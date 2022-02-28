Our neighbouring city is keeping those winter feels alive…

If you’re spending as much time as you possibly can in the outdoors to enjoy the last few weeks of winter, check out this Winter Garden in Sharjah at City Centre Al Zahia.

The newest lifestyle and retail experience in the Northern Emirates by Majid Al Futtaim has replaced the cars in its carpark with plenty of cool activities the whole family can enjoy. It will only remain carless until March 15 though, so drive on over before that to enjoy it. It opens from 4pm.

Inside you can expect a number of food and beverage outlets, entertainment, and fun-filled activities.

Want to watch a movie under the stars? There’s an outdoor cinema where you can sit back, relax and enjoy on the lounge-style seating. What are the movies being screened? Well, plenty of family blockbuster hits including Dumbo, The Incredibles 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more. The best news? It’s free of charge. To ensure you get the full cinema experience, there’s a selection of delicious drinks, popcorn, sweets, and nachos from VOX Cinemas.

If you want more activities, there are plenty of games, rides and attractions the whole family can enjoy. There’s ice skating, carnival games, arcade games and more.

You can even see ‘snow’ in the Snow Park Zone, or if you want to get your heart rate going, there’s a zipline you can try out.

Additionally for the youngest members of your family, there is a bouncy castle, a carousel and more.

To sustain your energy levels, there a number of food and beverage stands waiting for you. Some of the restaurants include Asian Wok, Burger 28, Mini BBQ, Senor Gonzales, Coppasta, Kris Kros Lebanon and Wingstop. If you prefer a sweet treat, there’s churros, Cake Bloom and Yamanote or if you just need a coffee, there’s speciality coffee shop Pentagon available.

For more information about the Winter Garden, head to citycentrealzahia.com @citycentrealzahia

Images: City Centre Al Zahia