Get ready for a month-long culinary celebration…

Foodies of the world, unite. Expo 2020 Dubai now has its very own food festival, and we can’t wait to check it out. It kicks off today, Monday February 14, with a special Expo Restaurant Week, which will actually run for two weeks, until February 27.

Throughout this fortnight, foodies will dine at selected casual eateries, that will be offering two-course lunch menus for Dhs95 or three-course menus for Dhs150. For the fine food restaurants, you’ll find two-course lunch menus for Dhs125 or three-course dinner menus for Dhs250. For all the participating restaurants, check out the list here. If you prebook you reservation via the EatApp 48 hours in advance, dine in and then you’ll receive a free Season Pass Finale ticket for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The food festival will also host a BBQ Festival at Festival Garden, from February 18 to March 6. Guests will enjoy smokehouse menus from Alkebulan The African Dining Hall, The Hill Country Barbecue Market, The Local Farm by Mattar Farms and plant-based options from Just Vegan. Find the participating restaurants here. The event also promises live entertainment all week and fun kid-friendly activities.

Between February 21 and March 13, Expo will launch a Foodie Passport, for diners to collect stamps as they ‘dine around the world’. Details are yet to be announced but we’re expecting a plethora of fantastical flavours. Stay tuned for the details as we know more.

The Dhs50 Season Pass Finale and the Dh275 Premium Experience one-day pass are now the only Expo 2020 Dubai tickets available. There’s also a ‘bring a friend’ deal, which is available from February 14 to 18, which allows Season Pass or Season Pass Finale holders to bring a guest for free, for one day only. It’s valid until February 28.

You can buy your Season Pass Finale or Premium Experience one-day pass here.