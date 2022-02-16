Where the colourful vibes match the tasty food…

A new Indian resto-pub has opened its doors at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai in the heart of Business Bay that will send you on a culinary journey across India with its street food and lip-smacking drinks.

Your dining experience will take place inside a holi-inspired colourful hangout spot.

There’s a classic tuk-tuk to greet you at the entrance and inspirational notes from South Asia include lanterns, patterned umbrellas and tables. Other pops of colour adorn the hotel from cool pop art, bangles and more. The restaurant has a terrace where you can enjoy your colourful pocket-friendly dinner with Burj Khalifa views.

The food has been created by Chef Nagbushan who has replicated and reinvented popular Indian streetfood favourites in a sharing-style menu. Expect dishes that span several states from Ahmedabad to Amritsar, Kolkata to Kochi.

There are menu options that will cater to vegetarians, non-vegetarians, vegans and meat fans. Expect dishes like black-out samosas, South Indian uthappam (a type of dosa), beetroot baos, lamb chatpat kebabs, and more.

Pair it with mocktails and cocktails all created with an Indian twist by bar staff from a colourful Indian-style whisky-led bar. You can also opt for hops, classic and signature cocktails and mocktails, etc

For entertainment, the resident DJ will play a fusion of Indian hits and commercial pop songs matching with the lively and fun vibes.

A number of cool deals are offered when the restaurant is open including a happy hour which runs Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 8pm. On Thursday, wing fans can enjoy 12 wings plus a bucket of local Indian hops for Dhs169.

The restaurant is open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 2am.

Make your reservations on this link here.

Republic, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 551 1544. @Republic.dxb

Images: Republic