There’s no denying the excitement when we see Dubai royals out and about in the city. On Tuesday, February 8, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were spotted visiting Expo 2020.

An avid photographer and social media user, Sheikh Hamdan posted a number of Instagram stories of their visit to the colossal exhibition. Whilst there, Sheikh Mohammed stopped to pose for pictures with a number of enthusiastic school children whom he encountered.

Sheikh Mohammed was greeted with a rapturous round of applause by the excited children and their teacher. Whilst they posed with the Dubai Ruler, the children made ‘victory’ hand symbols. Sheikh Hamdan captured the moments and posted them to his Instagram account. You can view the Instagram story here, but it will only remain for 24-hours.

The royals visited Expo 2020’s sustainability pavilion. In this thematic pavilion, you can ‘wander through forests, dive into ocean depths and see the earth’s wonders corrupted’. The pavilion is designed to ‘push people to think about how they could respect nature in the way that they consume things’.

Known to some as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, Expo 2020 has been a huge success, with 192 countries coming together to exhibit their feats in science, technology and more at their own pavilions. There is also entertainment, live performances and over 200 food and beverage outlets at the super-sized exhibition.

You can buy a day ticket for as little as Dhs45.

Images: @faz3