10 fabulous things to do in Dubai this weekend: March 11 to 13

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai. There’s something for everyone, from a free photo shoot, to a brew festival and some top DJs.

Friday March 11

Get a new headshot

In honour of International Women’s Day earlier this week, 25Hours hotel has teamed up with talented professional photographer Hyku Desesto to offer complimentary headshots for ladies. The slots are available from 12pm to 5pm on Thursday March 10 and Friday March 11, and you’ll need to email 25hours@z7communications.com in advance to book. Hyku D Photography is one of the most respected photography brands in the UAE, regularly shooting for celebrities and luxury brands; so this is a golden opportunity to shake up your personal brand with a free 15-minute shoot.

25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, March 10 and 11, free. Email: 25hours@z7communications.com to book. @25hours_hoteldubai

Tuck into a limited-edition, art-inspired dinner

One of Dubai’s prettiest spots, Flamingo Room by tashas, has teamed up with Maison Ruinart to celebrate the return of Art Dubai with a Champagne-paired set menu that fuses gastronomy and art. The world’s oldest Champagne house is taking over the pink-hued Jumeirah Al Naseem restaurant with artworks by British artist David Shrigley, while the Food For Art menu on offer has been curated to echo the artworks temporarily adorning the restaurant walls. It’s available until Sunday March 13.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 7pm onwards, until Sunday March 13, Dhs695 per person. Tel: (0)4 244 7278. flamingoroombytashas.com

See Toploader perform live

A two-night indie rock festival is coming to Sports City this weekend, and if you were rocking out in the 1990s then you’ll likely be familiar with the headliners. Taking over The Square@ISD, Sports City’s newest open-air venue, Indie Rock Invasion will see a headline performance from British rockers Toploader. The Dancing in the Moonlight hitmakers will be joined by Swedish trio Baskery on the first day of the festival, performing on Friday March 11. On the second day of Indie Rock Invasion, dance-rock group Republica, famous for songs including Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ready to Go will headline, supported by London based singer-songwriter Emily Capell.