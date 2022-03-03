Benny Benassi headlines at Bla Bla, Luciano graces the Soho Garden decks, and there’s a duo of brilliant acts taking over Bohemia at Beach by FIVE…

Now that dancing is back in Dubai, venues across the city are welcoming some top DJs back to their decks. And this week is no exception, with a trio of international acts heading to some of Dubai’s best beach clubs and nightlife venues. Whether it’s FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s day-to-night beach party, or a DJ with more than two decades of hits headlining at Bla Bla, these are the international DJs to see live in Dubai this week.

Thursday March 10: Benny Benassi at The Tent at Bla Bla

Benny Benassi, the acclaimed Italian DJ behind hits including Satisfaction, Cinema and Paradise is set to headline at The Tent at Bla Bla this Thursday March 10. Across his 20-year career, the DJ has headlined some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Coachella, Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, and has previously performed in Dubai at DXBeach in 2016 and Barasti in 2018. Reservations are advised.

The Tent at Bla Bla, The Beach, opposite JBR, 9pm onwards, Thursday March 10. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubai

Saturday March 12: Lost Frequencies at Beach by FIVE

A duo of top talents are set to takeover Beach by FIVE this weekend as Lost Frequencies and special guest Calum Scott headline the popular hotspot’s Bohemia party on Saturday March 12. Felix De Laet, also known as Lost Frequencies, previously told What’s On he has a ‘special relationship’ with the team at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, so it’s no surprise to see him returning once more to the decks at their day-to-night beach party, Bohemia. It’s the ultimate Friday beach party, with Instagrammable activations, artistic performances, installations, live food stations and music.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm onwards, Saturday March 12. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @beachbyfive

Saturday March 12: Luciano at Soho Garden

Soho Garden now has two locations in Dubai: one at Meydan and its newest location on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. With the season in full swing, both party hotspots have lined-up some top talents to see out the season. With performances by Rick Ross and Camelphat under their belt last weekend at Soho Garden Palm, it’s the turn of Soho Garden Meydan to welcome an international DJ set, and on Saturday March 12, Luciano will headline. The Chilean-Swiss DJ has won multiple awards for his Latin American influenced sounds, and last performed at Soho in November last year.

Soho Garden, Meydan, 8pm onwards, Saturday March 12. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, @sohogardendxb