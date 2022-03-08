Comic Con hits the capital, there’s a new cafe to discover in the desert, and a brunch the whole family will love…

Welcome to a new month in the capital, where there’s plenty of things to do in Abu Dhabi. Comic Con is taking over ADNEC for three epic days, there’s a new waterfront destination to discover, plus drinks deals and brunches aplenty.

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday March 4

Get your Comic Con on

The 2022 edition of Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) is taking place in Abu Dhabi for the first time heading to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from March 4 to 6. The event is an unashamed, cape-waving, autograph-hunting, cosplaying pop culture-palooza featuring, as one of the grandstand experiences meet and greets with big-name celebrities from the world of entertainment. Amongst the stellar line of talent already confirmed for the show are Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker and Jon Bernthal.

MEFCC, ADNEC, March 4 to 6, from Dhs115. mefcc.com

Get pampered at a stylish new salon

Rossano Ferretti, the world-renowned hair artist for celebrities and royals, has launched a luxurious new hair spa at The Abu Dhabi Edition Spa. Exclusivity is the name of the game here with four cutting and styling chairs, two wash chairs, a dedicated chair for manis and pedis, plus a VIP space for fully private bookings.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 208 000.

editionhotels.com

Celebrate the month of reading at Umm Al Emarat Park

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge is organising a host of activities at Umm Al Emarat Park from Friday to Sunday to celebrate the month of reading. There will be a number of reading and literature-associated topics, including creative writing, bookmark design, language workshops, storytelling training and public speaking, as well as puppet shows. Abu Dhabi based authors will also be at the event hosting interactive story telling sessions. The list of activities and workshops will be regularly updated on ADEK’s website and social media accounts.

Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 9pm on Fri and Sat, and 3pm to 8pm on Sun in March, ummalemaratpark.ae, @adek_insta

Saturday March 5

Check-in for a capital staycation

Discover the ultimate adventure staycation at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, in collaboration with the neighboring Al Forsan International Sports Resort where sports on offer include archery, go-karting and horse-riding. With rates starting from a wallet-friendly Dhs450, the staycation includes daily breakfast, plus two adventure activities per person from a choice of go-karting and archery, wake-boarding and archery, or horse-riding and archery. Complimentary transportation to and from Al Forsan Sports Resort is also included, plus early check-in or late check-out subject to availability, and a 20% discount on all Marriott Hotel Al Forsan restaurants and bars.

Khalifa City A, doubles from Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 201 4000, marriottalforsan.com

Enjoy a family-friendly brunch with superheroes

The WB Hotel’s all day diner, Sidekicks, recently launched a fun-filled Saturday brunch that’s perfect for superhero fans of all ages. The main dining cast list comes in the form of an international buffet complete with a live carvery with roast rib eye and Cantonese duck, neat little pizzas, signature pasta specials, a salad bar, there’s an Asian cuisine station, and a whole island full of kid friendly eats and treats. As the name of the venue might hint at — throughout the dining session the restaurant is visited by a toon-army of stars from the animated annals of the Warner Bros. back catalog, so guests can shake paws with Tom and Jerry, cut cake with Buggs and Daffy, even hold a drag race with Robin from Teen Titans Go!

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs185 soft, Dhs290 house. Tel: (02) 692 7742, @thewbabudhabi

Gather the ladies in your life for drinks by the beach

The new spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian tribe, you might know Cove Beach for its infamous ladies’ day, but did you know it’s also home to some top ladies’ night deals? On Fridays, ladies can enjoy unlimited sparkling grape and blended beverages, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles for Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm. Extend to free-flowing beverages until 1am and it’s Dhs149. On Saturdays, there’s also five free beverages for ladies from 8pm till late.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Sunday March 6

Head to the desert for an alfresco pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Abu Dhabi – في ابوظبي (@inabudhabi.ae)

How do you take your coffee? How about a flat white with no sugar and a side of 120,000 year old nature-forged dune art? That’s the reality presented by Fosil, a new alfresco cafe pop-up at the recently upgraded and enhanced Al Wathba Fossil Dune Protected Area. The dreamy set-up comes with cosy beanbag and table enclaves dotted about the area; a jet black food truck dishing out gastro-treats; potted cacti and mirrored pillars offering a little extra IG feed fodder; and a background playlist of atmospheric Arabian music.

Fosil, Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, 4pm to 9pm daily. @fosil.ae

Stroll around a new marina

Al Qana is one of Abu Dhabi’s top new destinations, and it’s just reached another major milestone: its Riviera-style marina is now open. Located in the Rabdan area next to Khor Al Maqta’a, Al Qana Marina is a vibrant new waterfront destination with berths for 106 boats, plus new restaurants, cafes and lounges. If you want to experience a sail on the seas, there’s Grand Canal Cruises available, where you’ll embark on a heritage tour in one of Abu Dhabi’s historic Abras through Al Qana’s picturesque waterways, admiring the scenery as you go.

Al Qana Marina, Rabdan, now open. alqana.ae