The duo of globally renowned DJs will spin back to back…

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena will welcome two of the world’s biggest DJs this may, as Afrojack and Steve Aoki are both set to perform at the City Walk arena.

As part of the Eid in Dubai entertainment program, the duo of legendary DJs will spin back to back on Tuesday May 3. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs195.

A popular dancefloor-filler thanks to his high-octane sets, Dutch DJ Afrojack has headlined performances in Dubai at former d3 nightclub Base, Meydan festival BAO and Creamfields Abu Dhabi. The electro and progressive house producer regularly features in the top 10 of DJ Mag‘s Top 100 DJs and has worked alongside both David Guetta and Madonna in the past.

Alongside Afrojack, house music fans can look forward to the return of famed American DJ, Steve Aoki, who previously described Dubai as one of his favourite places in the world. The world-famous, cake-throwing DJ has worked with a whole roster of A-list stars including Iggy Azalea, will.i.am, and Fall Out Boy and has released several successful albums, including Grammy-nominated Wonderland in 2017.

We’re looking forward to seeing what other musical stars head to the city as part of the Eid celebrations.

The exact dates for Eid Al Fitr won’t be confirmed until nearer the time, although it’s expected to fall on Monday May 2. If so, UAE residents can expect a five-day weekend, running from Saturday April 30 to Wednesday May 4.

Since the start of the year, the Coca-Cola Arena has welcomed performances from iconic DJ Tiesto, Brit rockers The Kooks, and famous funnyman Russell Peters.

Afrojack and Steve Aoki, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Tuesday May 3, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com