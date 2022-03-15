Colour, spice and everything nice…

Holi is a Hindu Spring festival, also known as the festival of love or the festival of colour. This year, it falls on Friday, March 18 and there are several spots where you can celebrate the Festival of Holi in Dubai.

Here are 7 spots where you can celebrate Holi in Dubai

Carnivals and food festivals

Dubai Silicon Oasis

MyGovinda’s is gearing up to hold a Holi Family Carnival on Saturday, March 19 at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Go hungry as you can dig into snacks and chaat, street food, popular dishes from South India including thalis, and hot and cold beverages which you can enjoy in the picnic-style seating space. Rising temperatures getting you down? Make a beeline to the ice-cream corner by ‘Tru-Frut’ and plant-based Soul Sante Cafe for all-natural and freshly made ice cream. There will even be plenty of colour splashing, live entertainment by Bollywood singers, performances by a dance troupe, DJ Tushaar and two dholis (a two-sided drum instrument). Before you go, pick up an exclusive Holi box for home or to gift. It’s available online here and prices start from Dhs55. The event is free to attend.

North Park Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, 10am to 5pm on March 19, mygovindas.com

Colourfest 2022

Fill your Holi with colour, music, dance and delicious food at Souk Al Marfa – the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands. The celebrations feature food and beverage kiosks serving traditional and modern Indian delicacies, the smearing of coloured powder and ticketed live performances from Harrdy Sandhu, Money Aujla and Funky Boyz on March 19 from 10am to 6pm. Tickets for the show can be booked here. There will also be Instagrammable installations.

Souk Al Marfa, Deira Islands, Deira, Dubai, 11am to 6pm on March 19, soukalmarfa.ae

The Big Fat Indian Street Food Festival

At High Note Pool & Sky Lounge, you can enjoy the traditional flavours of Delhi served street style. There’s pani puri, samosa chaat, paneer paratha and more. On the sweets front, there’s gulab jamun (a milk-solid-based sweet with syrup), and more. The entire venue will also transform into a Delhi style gully (street) and paired with the music you’ll really feel those Delhi vibes. The festival ends with Holi on March 19. Enjoy your meal a la carte, or pay Dhs99 all-you-can-eat on weekdays or Dhs129 on weekends.

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankhool, Dubai, 8pm onwards until March 19, Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @highnotedxb

Restaurants

Bol Gappa

Enjoy a thali with mouth-watering delicacies at Bol Gappa. What is thali? It’s basically a plate with a selection of various dishes served in smaller bowls. At this popular and quirky Bollywood-themed restaurant, you can enjoy a Holi Special Rajasthani Thali throughout March for Dhs48. There’s a mix of Rajasthani cuisines including dal and bati (lentils and rolls), gatte ki subji (a traditional Rajasthani curry), papads, ghee rotis, rice and more. Available at Al Karama and Jebel Ali Village.

Holi thali is available at Al Karama and Jebel Ali Village. @bolgappadubai01

Dukes the Palm’s Khyber

Khyber’s Holi package includes a special four-course set menu which is available from March 17 to 21 starting at Dhs170. You can head here from 5pm to 11pm and enjoy a four-course family-style set menu with traditional drinks and chaat counters. For soft beverages, add on Dhs50 and for grape and hop add Dhs99.

Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesdubai.com

Sweet treats

Dhaba Lane

Home-grown Punjabi restaurant in Karama and Garhoud is offering up complimentary thandai shots and gujiyas (a sweet deep-fried dumpling native to India) on March 19. It will be available all day long, so set aside some time to visit.

Available at Karama and Gahoud, @dhabalane.dxb | @dhabalane.algarhoud

Sagar Ratna

Popular home-grown vegetarian Rajasthani and Marwari cuisine restaurant, Sagar Ratna is celebrating with gujiyas. It is one of those delicacies which is a must-have during the festival of Holi. It’s Dhs9 per piece or Dhs75 per kilo.

Available at Sagar Ratna JLT and Oud Metha, @sagarratnadubai

Out of town…

BM Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Mark Holi with friends and family at BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah on March 19. The 500-meter beach is perfect for the festival where you will get views of Al Marjah island, enjoy a rain dance, tuck into food and drink from the kiosks and be entertained by beats from popular Indian DJs. The festival is dog-friendly so bring your pup along for the fun. It opens at 1pm and will cost Dh85 for entry and under 12s go free. To book, leave a message on WhatsApp on 056 414 1085.

BM Beach Resort, Al Jazeera Road, Ras al Khaimah. 1pm to 9pm on March 19. @bmhotelsresorts

