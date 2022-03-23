South Africa becomes the latest country to drop PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals…

Great news for South African expats in the UAE: if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer need to take a PCR test to travel.

Announced as part of a relaxation of a number of Covid-19 restrictions, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that fully vaccinated travellers would now need to show proof of vaccination, rather than a PCR test. Those that are not fully vaccinated should still present a negative PCR taken within 72 hours of travel, he added. The new travel rules for South Africa come into effect from today, Wednesday March 23.

South Africa has also relaxed some restrictions for activities within the country: masks are no longer mandatory outdoors and indoor and outdoor venues can operate at 50% capacity provided people show a negative PCR or proof of vaccination.

Emirates flies direct to three South African cities, with flights offered from Dubai to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Those flying out of Abu Dhabi benefit from a daily direct flight to Johannesburg.

If you’re planning a holiday to South Africa, there’s a lot to see and do. Whether it’s a bucket list safari, touring the wine country or exploring Cape Town’s vibrant culinary scene, South Africa is a top choice for a tick-all-boxes getaway.

Still looking for more PCR-free travel inspo? Check out our guide to 10 destinations you can now visit without a PCR test.

Image: Unsplash