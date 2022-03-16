The stunning retreat-style space will house luxury cabanas and an infinity pool…

The ever-expanding collection of restaurants and beach clubs on Palm West Beach shows no signs of slowing down. Venture to the northern end, near the soon-to-open NH Dubai The Palm hotel, and you’ll find The Club; a premium project by Nakheel which will be home to three beach clubs – Playa, Eva Beach House and SĀN Beach.

SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club, designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San.

The restaurant is an open-plan space with a huge open kitchen, fresh fish and meat display and large marble bar and chic semi-circle booths along one side. In the centre is a large sunken area which is lined by white sofas and leafy plants, perfect for group celebrations.

Art and sculpture is used throughout to communicate the SĀN story, and elements of earth, wind, fire and water are carried through the design causing intrigue from every angle. Semi-circular window doors offer a view to the beach in front, as well as Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina views.

Outside, pure white sand has been used to bring the beach right up to the entrance. External tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth. A gorgeous white-stone bar sit 10 guests, who will be submerged in water as they sip their cocktails.

Further down, a large glistening infinity pool is lined with comfortable sun loungers, as well as three luxurious cabanas. Beyond the pool, JBR and Bluewaters skylines stand pretty along the horizon, where a prime sunset view will guarantee to amaze.

On the beach, yet more sun loungers await as well as premium day cabanas complete with mini fridge and espresso machine. Pretty palm trees and plenty of foliage give the space a natural feel.

While we don’t have an exact opening date for SĀN Beach yet, we’re told it should be launching in the first week of April, so there’s not long to wait before you’ll be topping up your tan in style. Stay tuned to What’s On for the official first look of the venue when it opens.

SĀN Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening April 2022. @sanbeach.dubai

Renders: Provided