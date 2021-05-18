NH Dubai The Palm will provide the ultimate sunset views…

Palm Jumeirah has long been one of Dubai’s most popular destinations for tourists and residents alike. But this year the area seems to be ramping up its offering into overdrive, with the launch of West Beach, The View at Palm Tower and the upcoming St Regis Hotel.

Now we’re excited to share another new hotel preparing to open on the man-made island. NH Dubai The Palm, part of the same group as Anantara Hotels, is set to open this December, and judging by the renders, it looks stunning.

The 533-room hotel will be found in the futuristic-looking Seven Tides development, on the west-facing part of the trunk. NH Dubai The Palm promises to add new hotspots to the area, including a sports bar, rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool which aims to become the ultimate sunset spot.

Within the 14-storey property, there will be 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, and 306 serviced apartments. In addition to the above facilities, guests can enjoy a fully-equipped gym, as well as co-working spaces, meeting rooms, a spa and a kids’ club.

NH Dubai The Palm has reached its final stages of development, pipped to open in December 2021. The property will be conveniently located close to West Beach, The Pointe, Palm Fountain and many other of Palm Jumeirah’s famed attractions.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing NH Hotels to the Middle East and launching in Dubai is a great fit for the brand. We look forward to bringing this exciting new hotel to the market working alongside our partners Seven Tides.”

There are currently 240 NH Hotels already operating around the world in destinations such as Europe, South and Central America and in the Caribbean.