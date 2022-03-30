Just in time for the spring and Eid holidays…

Looking to travel to Thailand from the UAE soon? Whether it’s bustling Bangkok or a drop-and-flop beach break on one of the dreamy islands, Thailand is a popular holiday destination whether you’re a solo traveller, couple or family.

And from April 1, testing requirements for travel to Thailand are changing: you won’t need to take a pre-departure PCR test, making that spring or summer holiday that bit more affordable. There are still testing requirements in place, so if you’re vaccinated you still need to undergo a PCR test on the day you land, and an antigen test on day 5. This applies to all arrivals visiting Thailand under the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes.

There have also been changes to the Sandbox Scheme, with the time spent within a “Sandbox” destination reduced from 7 days to 5 from April 1. This means those wishing to explore Thailand after their initial arrival will only have to spend 5 days in their initial “Sandbox” destination before continuing their trip.

The quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travellers has also been reduced from seven days to five, making travel to Thailand for non-vaccinated arrivals that bit easier. However, the second test on day 4 or 5 should be a PCR test rather than an antigen if you’re not double jabbed.

There are regular flights from the UAE to Thailand, with Emirates and Etihad both ofering flights to Bangkok and Phuket. Last summer, Air Arabia also added to the roster of flights from the UAE to Thailand, launching a direct flight from Sharjah to Phuket.