Over 700,000 passengers are expected to depart…

Taking a flight out of the country over the next two weekends? Do note that Emirates is expecting over 700,000 passengers to be heading out of the country from DXB’s Emirates Terminal 3 in this time and has issued an advisory to passengers to arrive early.

The lifting of Covid-19 related travel restrictions in 16 countries means that Emirates customers will be able to check-in without presenting a list of Covid-19 related medical documents, with some countries also not requiring a passenger locator form. These countries include the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Jordan, Mauritius, Maldives, Austria, Bahrain, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Switzerland.

As of now, travel restrictions remain in place for other destinations, so Emirates passengers need to double-check that they have all the required documents in order before their flight. You can check the requirements here.

So, how early do I have to arrive?

Emirates has stated at least three hours prior to your flight departure.

The airline has also suggested alternative options for a more seamless check-in. This includes the self-service kiosks (immigration formalities must be completed no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure), online check-in or Car Park check-in facility. You can also choose to use Emirates’ integrated biometric path which uses facial biometric technology, to allow you to check-in for your flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board the flights.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.

Emirates also stressed that passengers will need to arrive at their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Do note that if you are late, Emirates will not be able to accept you on board as timings will be strictly followed to ensure the flight departs on schedule and to avoid the impact on operations.

At the same time, Emirates also stated that close to 620,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights during that same period as visitors are making their way into the city for holidaying in Dubai. Plus, Expo 2020 Dubai is also closing on March 31, and a wave of people will be coming to experience it before it closes.

Safe travels!