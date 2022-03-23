Tickets are just Dhs15…

British pop songstress Anne-Marie is set to perform in Dubai this weekend, taking to the stage at Global Village at 9pm on Sunday March 27.

To gain entry to the gig, you just need to be in possession of a valid Global Village ticket, which are priced at Dhs15. Tickets can be purchased via the Global Village app and website.

Anne-Marie is best known for smash-hits such as 2002, FRIENDS and The Greatest Showman’s Rewrite The Stars, which she covered with fellow British artist James Arthur. Not forgetting her number one hit Rockabye (featuring Sean Paul), with Clean Bandit.

The British songstress made her return to Dubai in December 2020 to kick off Dubai Shopping Festival. Her first post-Covid gig, she told What’s On at the time that she was feeling ‘pure excitement’ to be back on stage again.

Anne-Marie isn’t the only star performing in Dubai this weekend. At Expo 2020, you’ll be able to catch Jason Derulo on the Jubilee Stage on Friday March 25 at 9.30pm, as well as at the after-party at Cue Dubai later that night. On Saturday, a trio of stars: Becky Hill, Rudimental and Sigala will grace the stage at Meydan, headlining the Dubai World Cup after race concerts.

Anne-Marie at Global Village, Dubai, 9pm, Sunday March 27, Dhs15. globalvillage.ae