The 60,000 sq. ft venue will have a total of five licensed restaurants…

Pavilion at The Beach is the new multi-venue culinary destination open at The Beach opposite JBR. Under its roof will be five top dining outlets, including La Mezcaleria, Café Buur, Akiba Dori, Eataly and Hurricane’s Grill; the latter of which is already open.

Hurricane’s Bar & Grill announced the news of its opening on its social media pages, although the bar license is currently pending. Hurricane’s Grill serves up a range of steaks, ribs and flame-grilled meats, with a location already in The Dubai Mall.

Coming later this month will be Mexican bar and restaurant, La Mezcaleria; a venue best known for its location in The Oberoi Business Bay. La Mezcaleria is loved for its ladies’ nights deals and brilliant brunches so we’re looking forward to seeing what the new outpost will offer.

Also on its way is Akiba Dori, the fun modern Japanese spot currently operating in Dubai Design District. Famed for its Japanese-style pizzas and expertly rolled sushi, Akiba Dori is sure to become a hot-spot for fans of Japanese cuisine.

Eataly will open a restaurant in Pavilion at the Beach, serving up Italian cuisine and delicious pastries. Café Buur is a German cafe offering breakfast, brunch and dinner, which will open its doors in Dubai for the first time very soon.

Pavilion at The Beach, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai. @thebeachdubai