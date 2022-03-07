There’ll be Dancing in the Moonlight with a host of indie rock acts…

A two-night indie rock festival is coming to Sports City this weekend, and if you were rocking out in the 1990s then you’ll likely be familiar with the headliners.

Taking over The Square@ISD, Sports City’s newest open-air venue, Indie Rock Invasion will see a headline performance from British rockers Toploader. The Dancing in the Moonlight hitmakers will be joined by Swedish trio Baskery on the first day of the festival, performing on Friday March 11.

Toploader previously performed in Dubai in 2013, and when they make their return this weekend fans can expect to hear some of their best-loved songs, including Dancing in the Moonlight, Achilles Heel and Time of My Life.

On the second day of Indie Rock Invasion, dance-rock group Republica, famous for songs including Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ready to Go will headline, supported by London based singer-songwriter Emily Capell

It’s free to enter, although you’ll need to register for access here first. Music fans are also able to book tables for four, six or eight, starting from Dhs200 for a table of four, which works out at Dhs50 per person.

Alongside an array of live music, pop-up bars will keep guests hydrated with an array of beverages, plus there will be a host of vendors selling American, European, Asian and Middle Eastern dishes. Doors open at 7pm, with acts on stage from 9pm.

The Square@ISD Dubai is the city’s newest open-air live events space, kicking off an exciting new roster of events last weekend with a Blues Festival. Hussein Murad, the venue’s chief executive commented prior to launch, “we are delighted to launch The Square@ISD Dubai, a new world-class hub for concerts and entertainment in Dubai, aligned with the national vision to deliver exceptional experiences to Dubai visitors and residents.”

Indie Rock Invasion, The Square, Dubai Sports City, 7pm onwards, Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12. Tel: (0)55 365 7076 dubai.platinumlist.net