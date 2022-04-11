Hello Jaipur, namaste Chennai…

Continuing its commitment to opening up the world through low-cost fares, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is adding a pair of new destinations in the diverse, and kaleidoscopic wonderland of the Indian subcontinent.

Cheap flights to India

From April 27, 2022 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be operating a twice-weekly (Monday and Wednesday) direct flight to Chennai out of Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) Terminal 1. For the unfamiliar, Chennai is a buzzing coastal centre of culture and commerce, hemmed by beaches and rich in heritage architecture.

You can now book flights to Chennai from around Dhs616 one way, or from Dhs1,193 (including taxes) return via the AirArbia website.

Flights to India from Abu Dhabi

Then from May 5, 2022 a further twice weekly direct service (Monday and Thursday) to India’s ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur. Emblematic capital of Rajasthan, this touristic hotspot glimmers with true travel magazine aesthetics. UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one corner of the famed ‘Golden Triangle’ — the walled-city tumbles over postcard hillscapes and offers intimate access to the surrounding expanses of green. It’s also home to Indus Valley Civilisation ruins, the Dilwara Temples, Mount Abu and the Aravalli mountains, as well as neighbouring the Keoladeo National Park of Bharatpur.

You can now book flights to Jaipur from around Dhs530 one way, or from Dhs997 (including taxes) return via the AirArbia website.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has been operating flights out of the capital since July 2020 and already counts the destinations of Cochin, Trivandrum and Delhi as existing Indian routes.

These flights and more are available to book now on the AirArbia website.

Images: Unsplash