Hello Bombay…

Earlier in the month we brought you the news that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was continuing its commitment to opening up the world through low-cost fares, by “adding a pair of new destinations in the diverse, and kaleidoscopic wonderland of the Indian subcontinent.”

Those destinations were — from April 27, 2022 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be operating a twice-weekly (Monday and Wednesday) direct flight to Chennai out of Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) Terminal 1. Return fares priced from around Dhs1193.

And from May 5, 2022 a further twice weekly direct service (Monday and Thursday) to India’s ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur. With returns priced from roughy Dhs997.

And today we received the news that a week later, from May 12 the low cost carrier will be headed to Mumbai thrice weekly (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday).

Mumbai is of course the home of Bollywood, bustle, banging nightlife, inspiring cultural attractions and some of India’s best food adventures.

You can now book flights to Mumbai from around Dhs510 one way, or from Dhs999 (including taxes) return via the AirArbia website.

Where else can I fly with Air Arabia?

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has been operating flights out of the capital since July 2020 and already counts the destinations of Cochin, Trivandrum and Delhi as existing Indian routes.

Outside of travel to India, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s flight map includes Alexandria, Cairo and Sohag in Egypt; Kathmandu in Nepal; Salalah, Oman; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Istanbul, Turkey; and Khartoum, Sudan.

These flights and more are available to book now on the AirArbia website.

Images: Unsplash