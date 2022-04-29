And all operating capacities for attractions, events, leisure and retail sites increased to 100 per cent…

Effective today, Friday April 29, 2022 an update to the emirate’s public health policy, announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, means that the Alhosn Green Pass validity following a negative PCR test will be increased from 14 days to 30 days, for those that are fully vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events, and the extension of Al Hosn green pass validity to 30 days. pic.twitter.com/M4vfZ8OqnO — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 28, 2022

Visitor capacities

There was also an update to the rules regarding how many people can access public spaces. The operating capacities for all “commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate” has been increased to 100 per cent.

Do I need a Green Pass to get into Abu Dhabi?

You no longer need a Green Pass to get into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, either by road or by air, but the Green Pass is still mandatory for accessing most public spaces including malls, hotels, restaurants, and gyms. Although some tourist attractions, events and cultural sites are now accepting negative PCR tests (within 48 hours) in place of the Green Pass.

What if I’m not not fully vaccinated?

You can still get an Alhosn Green Pass if you’re not fully vaccinated (that is — have had both doses of the vaccine, and a booster shot after six months of receiving your second dose) — the duration of the pass following a negative PCR test will just have a shorter duration.

Those with active, doctor-approved, exemptions will hold a valid Green Pass Status for a period of seven days from a negative PCR test.

People that have recently recovered from Covid — 11 days after receiving a positive test, you’ll receive a Green Pass valid for 30 days. After that a negative PCR test will be required, for a follow up Green Pass window of 14 days.

As of Match 24, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals can get a 48 hour Green Pass with a negative PCR test.

Children under 16 are not required to take PCR tests.

What about tourists?

So if you’re a tourist heading to Abu Dhabi, it still makes sense to download the Alhosn App, especially if you’re vaccinated.

But following an update to the rules on March 17, unvaccinated individuals and people without the Alhosn Green Pass can now visit “events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi” with a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours.

How tourists prove they’ve been vaccinated

Vaccine certificates will be essential for those wishing to enter the UAE on these updated rules. Tourists must get their documents registered on the ICA website five days prior to the departure date. We recommend doing this on the desktop site, as there is more reported functionality.

Step one, download the ICA app and fill in the form under the Register Arrival section. Here you’ll be able to upload your vaccination certificates and once completed, you’ll be sent an SMS with a link to download the Alhosn app. You’ll need to use the same phone number on the ICA app, as you use for the Alhosn app — we recommend that you use a UAE sim (you can change the registered phone number registered to the ICA via the ICA app).

Next you’ll need a UID number, this can be provided at the airport when you arrive or via the ICA website. This is essential for setting up your profile on the Alhosn app. You’ll need to link a phone number to the Alhosn account (the same one you’ve used for the ICA).

If you’re having issues with your Alhosn app

If you’re experiencing problems with the app, there is a support service — ISTIJABA. You can reach the pandemic knowledge hub by calling 800 1717 within the UAE or (00971) 800 1717 from outside the country.

Visit our troubleshooting guide for more info.

