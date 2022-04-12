Add a splash of art to your month…

Here are 10 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out in April

Philosophy of Food

Where: Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1

When: Until April 18

Dubai is a city that currently imports 80 per cent of its food. How then, can we become a self-sufficient society, able to nourish ourselves while preserving the natural resources around us and reducing waste? In this open call exhibition, the artists and designers were called on by Tashkeel to submit their artworks and design pieces in all mediums that explored issues around the philosophy of food through a wide range of interpretations, whether literal or abstract.

Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio

The Scandal

Where: Akka Project Dubai

When: Until April 30

This solo exhibition by Filipe Branquinho captures and explores social issues related to the contemporary reality of Mozambique. Expect drawings and photographs that uses satire to get the point across.

Akka Project Dubai, Warehouse 8 First Al Khail Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 578 3360. akkaproject.com

The Story of ABOL

Where: Oblong Contemporary Gallery

When: Until May 30

See the works of art by Iranian artist Abol Atighetchi. It spans 31 years of the artist’s work all the way from 1991 to date. There will also be calligraphy paintings on display where viewers can admire Abols’ influence by the great Persian poet Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī.

Oblong Contemporary Gallery, Bluewater Island, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily until May 30. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. oblongcontemporary.com

Jitish Kallat: Order of Magnitude

Where: Ishara Art Foundation

When: Until July 1

Order of Magnitude features new works that include paintings, multimedia installations, drawings and site-specific interventions, all of which reflect the artist’s deliberations on the interrelationship between the cosmic and the terrestrial. Expect wall-sized paintings, double-sided and multiscopic photo works, an immersive installation and much more.

Ishara Art Foundation, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 223 3001. @isharaartfoundation

Color | Garden

Where: Lawrie Shabibi

When: Until May 7

Artist Hamra Abbas from Kuwait presents a set of conceptual prints alongside new marble inlay works that extend her investigation of colour theory, geometry and the garden motif in architecture.

Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 21, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi

Lakes Drying, Tides Rising

Where: Green Art Gallery

When: Until May 7

Water is an integral component of Iranian architecture with homes and gardens traditionally featuring a shallow pool (or howz) with a number of uses. Swimming pools were added to the mix in the 1960s but curiously despite being a city where space is at a premium, the pools are rarely levelled, filled in or repurposed. Artist Nazgol Ansarinia views these empty pools, untiled and almost always painted blue to showcase her longing to imagine a neighbourhood where the pools are full again.

Green Art Gallery, 17th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 346 9305. gagallery.com

Hashel Al Lamki

Where: Tabari Artspace

When: Until May 31

Artist Al Lamki’s new body of work comprises of works of art on canvas, as well as mixed media. It is all based on his lifelong relationship (from birth) and ongoing research into the Jebel Hafeet Mountain in Al Ain. From capturing the way the sunlight filters between the mountain’s folds to exploring the relationship between mankind and the mountains and much more.

Gate Village Building 3 Level, DIFC, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 323 0820. tabariartspace.com

Daydreams

Where: Jameel Art Centre

When: Until October 9

These works by Fahd Burki bring together works spanning the last fifteen years of the artist’s practice. There are paintings, drawings and sculptures all inspired by a number of influences including architecture, nature and various strands of contemporary popular culture. His earlier work includes flat graphic colours, symbols and shapes and over the years he focuses on minimalist abstract compositions consisting of grids, lines and blank spaces. His more recent works explore the space between painting and sculpture through commissioned reliefs.

Jameel Art Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

MetalMorphosis

Where: Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

When: Until May 1

Heading to Jumeirah Creekside Hotel? Spare some time to check out this exhibition by award-winning artist and sculptor, Joel Douek. The artist works with raw metals, reclaimed and recovered wood pieces, using a variety of oxidation techniques to harness the striking natural colours and textures these materials reveal. Several of his works also feature a pop of gold in the form of gold leaf. One thing is for sure – his work is truly mesmerising.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Rebat Street, Garhoud, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 230 8555. @jumeirahcreeksidehotel

Project Art

Everyone’s favourite Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, is hosting works by Egyptian artist Omar Aborayan guaranteed to give you that Ramadan feels. Omar focuses on traditional Arabic calligraphy to explore the historic and cultural roots of Arabic culture. On April 12 and 19, you can even see him create a work of art right in front of your eyes. The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

Project Art, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

