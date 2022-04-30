The Eid break will begin on Monday after the crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday night…

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday May 2, meaning it will be a five-day weekend for the UAE private sector. The news was announced on Saturday evening after the Moon Sighting Committee did not see the crescent moon on Saturday night.

This means that Sunday May 1 will be the last day of Ramadan 2022.

The private sector holiday was already announced as Ramadan 29 to Shawaal 3. This means that private sector workers in the UAE will be off until Wednesday May 4, and work will resume on Thursday May 5.

The public sector and school holiday will last for five days, meaning a nine-day break for those with Saturday-Sunday weekends. Work will resume on Monday May 9 for the public sector and schools.

Eid Mubarak from all at What’s On!