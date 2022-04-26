Sponsored: Four ways to stay, save and celebrate the summer in style…

Sure, going on a vacation is a great way to spend the holidays but there is another way to get those same thrills and frills for a good deal less. One without the price hikes of last minute airfares, and with little likelihood of tipping a taxi driver your monthly salary because the currency “all looks very confusing”.

The solution, of course, is a staycation in our own fair Abu Dhabi — home to boundless rounds of family entertainment, beautiful beaches, desert adventures, world class dining opportunities, and stunning cultural and natural landmarks to explore. But perhaps most importantly for those in need of rest, relaxation and a full battery recharge this Eid, the city is also in possession of a fine collection of luxurious hotels, with some sensational seasonal specials.

These are just some of our favourite red hot holiday picks…

Sheraton Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi

The recently revamped, renovated and upgraded Sheraton makes an excellent case for being your summer holiday spot of choice. This new ‘Sheraton 2.0’ comes with a built-in Health Club & Spa offering fitness gains, luxurious relaxation journeys and indulgent treatments, all orchestrated by expert practitioners of human wellness. There’s also the award-winning British bar, Tavern Pub; the gorgeous boho waterfront venue, B Lounge Beach Bar; and Flavours — the all-day dining restaurant, which has itself had a bit of a makeover. You’ll get Dhs300 per day to spend on food and beverages, and (subject to availability) you’ll also get to enjoy a late check out, a free room upgrade, and for families — two kids (under 12) stay for free. Available to book now from just Dhs449 per room.

Abu Dhabi Corncihe. Tel: (02) 677 3333, book now at marriott.com

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

This beachfront Abu Dhabi institution, which has also recently gone under the scalpel for some pretty impressive cosmetic and entertainment enhancements, is offering stay packages from Dhs429. Soak up the sun by the pool and beach complex, experience the Mediterranean-influenced wows of new shoreline lounge — Mykonos, rejuvenate in the spa, or check out the other attractions of its entertainment hub, ‘The Village’. Here too you’ll get that same Dhs300 F&B credit per day, and (subject to availability) you’ll also get to enjoy a late check out, free room upgrade, and again for families — two kids (under 12) stay for free.

Abu Dhabi Corncihe. Tel: (02) 644 6666, book now at marriott.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Home of the sensational waterfront leisure and entertainment complex, West Bay — this Corniche-based Radisson Blu offers you a neat selection of both thrills and chills. There’s a health club, and spa, a fitness centre, a recently opened wave pool and lazy river combo, a zipline and a brand sparkling new adventure playground with elevated rope-line assault course. In terms of dining, you can hit up the popular West Bay Lounge and Vertigo. Their summer deals include up to 25 per cent off room rates (priced from Dhs479 per night) when you book via the radissonhotels.com website. And of course the Dhs300 daily F&B credit, late check out and two kids under 12 can stay free (when staying with parents).

Abu Dhabi Corncihe. Tel: (02) 681 1900, book now at radissonhotels.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain

If you really want to get away from it all, Abu Dhabi’s Graden City could be the perfect option for you. There’s a lot to do in Al Ain (check out our guide to the area for some Instagrammable inspiration), but if you’re more about putting your feet up in salubrious surrounds — this newly renovated gorgeous hotel will give you space to do that too. The highlights of the on-site facilities are — swimming pools, tennis courts, saunas and a collection of activities for kids. Stays start at Dhs399 and include Dhs300 daily dining credit, late check out and two kids under 12 can stay free (when staying with parents).

Al Ain. Tel: (03) 768 6666, book now at radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided