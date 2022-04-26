Go, go, go…

If you are itching to book your next staycation, Address Beach Resort Fujairah gives you the chance to experience luxury for less. For a limited time only, the beautiful beach hotel is introducing a 72-hour sale, giving guests the chance to enjoy a massive 40 per cent off.

Get this in the group chat: the sale starts on Tuesday April 26 and ends on Thursday April 28. When you book your stay, you can save big on the best available rates.

Since the available dates extend from Tuesday April 26 up Friday October 7, this means you can plan ahead and start dreaming about your next beach break.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah is packed with amenities to ensure you have a memorable stay. Make the most of your time off with Address’ great restaurants, private beach, treatments at The Spa and fitness centre.

Take your pick from plush rooms and suites, which range from ones with mountain views to pool views. On the menu, there’s a choice of three restaurants to choose from: tuck into light bites at The Lounge or The Pool Lounge, or enjoy all-day dining with finesse at The Restaurant at Address.

There’s plenty of alfresco adventures to be had, too. Aside from lazing away days at the cascading pools or private beach, you can explore the underwater world thanks to the on-site Al Boom Diving Center, or book an experience like sunrise fishing with the chef, pay a visit to the local oyster farm, or visit the Rumailah dairy farm. And an added bonus, the spectacular views of the Indian Ocean and Hajar Mountains are double tap-worthy.

Unfortunately, there are blackout dates where you cannot book your stay. The dates range from Monday April 30 to Wednesday May 8, and Friday July 8 to Saturday July 16.

If you were hoping to get away for Eid, don’t despair, as there are still plenty of great Eid hotel deals in the UAE. You can check them out here.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah, Al Aqah, Fujairah. Tel: (0)92 047 777. addresshotels.com



Images: Provided